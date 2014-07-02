Carpet cleaner
Kärcher Carpet Cleaners ensure freshness and cleanliness. These devices prove their great strength in dealing with dirtied carpeted areas in high-traffic buildings. They can also make stains disappear from textile surfaces on upholstered furniture or car seats thanks to the spray extraction system.
Overview of Kärcher's Professional Carpet Cleaning Machines
Kärcher's professional carpet cleaning machines are designed to deliver exceptional cleaning results, making them an essential tool for maintaining clean and hygienic carpets in commercial environments. Whether in offices, hotels, or retail spaces, these machines are built to handle the rigorous demands of high-traffic areas, ensuring that carpets remain fresh, vibrant, and free from dirt, stains, and allergens. Their effectiveness and reliability make Kärcher a trusted choice for professionals seeking top-tier cleaning solutions.
Key Features of Kärcher Carpet Cleaners
Powerful Suction: Kärcher carpet cleaners are equipped with powerful suction capabilities that penetrate deep into carpet fibers, effectively removing embedded dirt, dust, and debris. This ensures a thorough cleaning, leaving carpets looking and feeling refreshed.
User-Friendly Controls: Kärcher’s carpet cleaners are designed with intuitive controls that make them easy to operate, even for those with minimal training. Features such as adjustable settings, ergonomic handles, and clear indicators contribute to a hassle-free cleaning experience, enhancing efficiency and reducing downtime.
Spray extraction machines
Floor coverings, upholstered furniture, office chairs, passenger seats – the powerful, handy Kärcher spray extraction machines, corded or battery-powered, clean all textile surfaces and loosen and remove dirt in a single step. With powerful suction turbines for unrivalled low residual moisture.
Carpet cleaners
Kärcher carpet cleaning machines economically clean large areas of carpet deep into the pile. They are suitable for conventional spray extraction as well as a new intermediate cleaning process.
Air Blower
Kärcher air blowers are efficient, powerful, very compact and whisper quiet. They quickly dry water damage or carpets after cleaning. With carrying handle and integrated cord storage.
Benefits of Kärcher's Professional Carpet Cleaning Machines
Deep Cleaning Efficiency: Kärcher’s carpet cleaning machines are designed to penetrate deep into carpet fibers, removing dirt, stains, and allergens that regular vacuuming can't reach. This deep cleaning capability ensures a more thorough and lasting clean, enhancing the overall appearance and longevity of carpets.
Enhanced Hygiene: By effectively removing bacteria, dust mites, and other pollutants, Kärcher’s machines contribute to a healthier indoor environment. This is particularly beneficial in commercial settings where maintaining high hygiene standards is essential for the well-being of employees and customers.
Cost-Effective Maintenance: Regular use of Kärcher carpet cleaners can extend the life of carpets, reducing the need for frequent replacements. This makes it a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to maintain their premises while controlling expenses.
User-Friendly Operation: Kärcher’s professional carpet cleaners are equipped with intuitive controls and ergonomic designs, making them easy to operate even for those with minimal experience. This user-friendliness ensures that cleaning tasks can be completed quickly and efficiently, reducing downtime.
Versatile Applications: Suitable for a wide range of commercial environments, Kärcher carpet cleaners can be used in offices, hotels, retail spaces, and more. Their versatility makes them an invaluable tool for maintaining clean and presentable carpets in any setting.
Carpet Cleaner: Deep fibre cleanliness for carpets and upholstery.
Carpeted floors in public buildings, hotels and restaurants, offices or in retail stores are heavily used due to public traffic every day. Here, our Kärcher Carpet Cleaners have proven their worth for deep cleaning. They work with spray extraction and are also known as wet vacuum cleaners, spray vacuum cleaners or Puzzi. In this process, water is sprayed under pressure into a coating, the dirt is dissolved and immediately vacuumed up again as a dirty solution. Thanks to the unsurpassed suction result and the low residual moisture of the Kärcher Carpet Cleaners, carpeted areas can be walked on again soon. In conjunction with iCapsol technology, this method is also perfect for intermediate cleaning. Upholstery and car seats also become deep fibre clean with Kärcher Carpet Cleaners. With appropriate accessories, they can even be used for tile cleaning.
What spray extraction methods does Kärcher offer?
Depending on the degree of soiling, available time, and material, spray extraction devices are used in different methods.
Single-stage cleaning
In the pure, single-stage spray extraction process, the cleaning solution, consisting of water and detergent, is sprayed into the coating under pressure using the spray nozzle of the spray extraction machine. Simultaneously, the dissolved dirt is immediately vacuumed up in the same step with the suction nozzle of the device as a dirty solution. This method is used in both basic and interim carpet cleaning, as well as in the deep cleaning of upholstery.
Two-stage cleaning
In the two-stage process, the cleaning solution is applied section by section in the first step using the spray extraction machine or a pressure sprayer. After allowing it to work, the dirty solution is rinsed out with the spray extraction machine and clear water. This method is particularly suitable for deep cleaning, especially for heavily soiled fitted carpets or upholstery.
Combination methods
Here, the carpet is wet-shampooed with a cleaning agent and a single-disc machine. Afterwards, the treated area is thoroughly rinsed with clear water using the spray extraction method. This cleaning method is not suitable for upholstery.
Kärcher's Professional Carpet Cleaning Machines Specifications
Power and Performance:
- Motor Power: Typically ranges from 1000 to 2000 watts, depending on the model, providing robust performance for deep cleaning tasks.
- Airflow Rate: High airflow rates (e.g., 55-70 l/s) for efficient suction and quicker drying times.
Tank Capacity:
- Solution Tank: Capacities vary from 8to 45 liters, allowing for extended cleaning sessions without frequent refills.
- Recovery Tank: Recovery tanks typically match or slightly exceed the solution tank capacity, ensuring effective collection of dirty water and reducing the need for frequent emptying.
Brush and Agitation:
- Brush Type: Equipped with high-speed rotating brushes or cylindrical brushes that agitate the carpet fibers, loosening dirt and stains.
- Brush Speed: There is no variable speed, up to 1800 RPM on carpet attach with add-on accessories
Filtration System:
- Advanced Filtration: Multi-stage filtration systems, which capture fine particles, allergens, and dust mites, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment.
- Exhaust Filtration: Reduces the emission of dust and pollutants back into the air, maintaining indoor air quality.
Cleaning Path and Efficiency:
- Coverage Area: Machines are capable of covering up to 5000 square feet per hour, depending on the model and cleaning conditions.
Mobility and Ease of Use:
- Weight: Lightweight models range from 8.5 to 75kg, with larger professional machines up to 75kg, ensuring ease of maneuverability while maintaining stability during operation.
- Wheels and Handles: Equipped with large, non-marking wheels and ergonomic handles for easy transportation and operation across different surfaces.
Additional Features:
- Detergent Compatibility: Designed to work with a variety of Kärcher’s professional cleaning detergents, providing tailored solutions for different carpet types and conditions.
Power Source:
- Electric Models: Standard plug-in models with long power cords (up to 15 meters) for extended reach.
Which textiles can be treated with Kärcher carpet cleaner?
All textile coverings are suitable, whose substrates, adhesives or fixatives are both colourfast and resistant to moisture and solvents. You should test whether this is the case in an inconspicuous place, e.g. on the underside of a chair or the carpet under a cupboard. However, only decide whether the carpet cleaner is suitable for your project when everything is dry again. You should also check beforehand whether the carpet backing and carrier materials neither shrink nor bleed colour. Absorbent, usually foamed carrier materials lead to longer drying times. Of course, the visible surface must be colourfast and consist of suitable fibre types.
Cleaning agents for cleaning carpets and upholstery
The Kärcher system has all the prerequisites for deep-acting and material-friendly treatment of carpets and upholstery. The cleaning devices work particularly powerfully with the Kärcher liquid detergents specifically designed for them, which have a quick-dry formula suitable for carpeted floors, rugs, upholstery, car seats and other textile surfaces. The result is visible cleanliness and a pleasant room fragrance, short drying times and quick accessibility.Go to cleaning agents
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet (RM) 760 - Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner (Puzzi RANGE)
- Effective basic cleaner for spray extraction cleaning of textile coverings and upholstery
- Dissolves heavy oil, grease and mineral contamination
- iCapsol technology: No rinsing necessary, meaning the carpet can be walked on sooner
- Shorter drying time
- Tablet form
- Skin protection thanks to single packaging of the cleaning tablets
- Soluble tablets in a water-soluble film that promotes cleaning
- Gentle on surfaces
- Effective at all temperature ranges
- Bleach-free
- Improves floor hygiene
- Pleasant, fresh scent
CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA, 10l - for bigger machines BRC 30/15 C, BRC 40/22 C and BRC 45/45 C
- Effective basic cleaner for spray extraction cleaning of textile coverings and upholstery
- Dissolves heavy oil, grease and mineral contamination
- With integrated odour eliminator.
- Effectively removes unpleasant odours such as urine, nicotine, etc.
- Liquid formulation, usable immediately
- Gentle on surfaces
- Effective in all temperature ranges
- Bleach-free
- Improves floor hygiene
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Phosphate-free
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA, 10l - for iCapsol Machines ( BRS 43/500C, BRC 40/22 C and BRC 45/45 C )
- CarpetPro Cleaner, quick-drying RM 767 OA
- Cuts rinsing in half
- Shorter drying time
- Surfaces are soon dry again
- Colours and fibres are left refreshed
- Alkali-sensitive fibres like wool are neutralised
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Gentle cleaning action
iCapsol Technology
Kärcher has developed the iCapsol Encapsulation Technology specifically for uncomplicated and effective intermediate cleaning. It gets to the bottom of the dirt, dissolves it deep within the fabric, encapsulates it, and then thoroughly removes it.
Application Areas for Kärcher Carpet Cleaners - wherever professionals ensure freshness and hygiene.
Kärcher Carpet Cleaner ForCommercial Spaces:
Healthcare Facilities
Maintaining a clean and hygienic environment is crucial in healthcare settings. Kärcher carpet cleaners are equipped with advanced filtration systems that help reduce the spread of contaminants, making them an excellent choice for hospitals, clinics, and care homes.
Hotel and gastronomy
Kärcher carpet cleaners are essential for high-traffic areas like hotel lobbies, corridors, and guest rooms. They effectively remove dirt, stains, and allergens, ensuring a pristine environment for guests.
Offices and business premises
In office spaces, clean carpets contribute to a professional appearance and a healthy work environment. Kärcher machines are designed to handle the daily wear and tear of office carpets, removing embedded dirt and prolonging the life of the carpeting.
Kärcher Carpet Cleaner For Residential Use
Residential Use
Kärcher’s professional carpet cleaning machines aren’t just for commercial spaces; they’re also suitable for residential use, particularly in larger homes or residential buildings:
Larger Homes
For homeowners with expansive living spaces, Kärcher carpet cleaners offer the power and efficiency needed to keep carpets in top condition. They can handle deep cleaning tasks, removing stubborn stains and allergens that regular vacuuming might miss.
Residential Buildings
In multi-unit residential buildings, such as apartment complexes or condos, Kärcher machines are ideal for maintaining common areas like hallways and entryways. Their robust design ensures they can withstand frequent use, providing consistent cleaning results.
Unique worldwide: The first battery-powered washing vacuum cleaner
Wirelessly flexible - that's the selling point of the Puzzi 9/1 Bp, the only professional battery-powered spray extraction device on the market. The powerful 36V battery features an LCD battery display and shows remaining runtime, remaining charging time, and battery capacity in real time. The battery is compatible with all devices on the 36V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform.Learn more