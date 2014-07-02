Carpet cleaner

What spray extraction methods does Kärcher offer?

Depending on the degree of soiling, available time, and material, spray extraction devices are used in different methods.

Single-stage cleaning

In the pure, single-stage spray extraction process, the cleaning solution, consisting of water and detergent, is sprayed into the coating under pressure using the spray nozzle of the spray extraction machine. Simultaneously, the dissolved dirt is immediately vacuumed up in the same step with the suction nozzle of the device as a dirty solution. This method is used in both basic and interim carpet cleaning, as well as in the deep cleaning of upholstery.

Two-stage cleaning

In the two-stage process, the cleaning solution is applied section by section in the first step using the spray extraction machine or a pressure sprayer. After allowing it to work, the dirty solution is rinsed out with the spray extraction machine and clear water. This method is particularly suitable for deep cleaning, especially for heavily soiled fitted carpets or upholstery.

Combination methods

Here, the carpet is wet-shampooed with a cleaning agent and a single-disc machine. Afterwards, the treated area is thoroughly rinsed with clear water using the spray extraction method. This cleaning method is not suitable for upholstery.



