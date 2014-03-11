Pressure Washers for Effective Outdoor Cleaning
Our Range of Pressure Washers for Home Use
Remember that feeling you had when your car was new and your driveway was freshly paved? When your garden furniture first saw the light of day and your garden walls were still free of moss? That was a real WOW moment! But hey, dust, dirt and uncontrolled growth have got nothing on you and your Kärcher pressure washer. The WOW is still there. Get it back! You and your Kärcher – combat dirt with some serious power and have fun doing it. Turn a dirty job into sheer pleasure. Bring back the WOW.
Our pressure washers
Current Best-selling Pressure Washer Brand
Kärcher has been awarded a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the current best-selling pressure washer brand.
Which is the right one for you?
The powerful types. Product ranges.
When it comes to cleaning and maintenance, our pressure washers can always be relied upon. But that's not all they can offer. An exceptionally compact design? Or a lightweight, comfortable, portable and cordless design? Every product range has its own strengths. Perfectly tuned for individual requirements.
Power Control
Gentle and effective cleaning has never been easier with a good dose of power, the support given by the Home & Garden app and strong devices, such as the Power Control trigger gun with display or the Vario Power spray lance.
Classic
Users who like things compact and portable will find their perfect helper here. Minimal space requirements, easy to store and always quick to get to work. With clever, integrated hose storage.
Power Control
This is what modern high-pressure cleaning looks like
When cleaning, you need the right technology. And the devices in the Power Control range offer plenty of it. Full power, smart tips and strong accessories. Like the Power Control trigger gun, for example, which shows you the set pressure directly on the display and can easily change from pressure mode to detergent mode by turning the spray lance. Or the Home & Garden app that shows you which technology will make your pressure washer even gentler and more efficient.
Classic
Simply powerful
Our Classic pressure washer is proof that you do not need to be big to achieve big things. Quite simply, these models do what they're supposed to do – clean incredibly well. To make sure they do just that, they are designed so cleverly and compactly that they can be transported to anywhere you might need them while being stored in a very space-saving manner – whether in the boot of the car or, after the work is done, on a shelf in the cellar. And they are also incredibly easy to use. In short, the perfect pressure washers for anyone who simply wants to clean with high pressure.
Accessories and detergents
It all comes down to the comprehensive package! With the right combination of device, accessories and detergents, even stubborn dirt no longer stands a chance. Having the right system accessories significantly increases the number of applications that are possible and make cleaning even more effective, time-saving and convenient.
Pressure washer accessories
Kärcher offers a very wide range of accessories and detergents. This means we can solve all your cleaning problems, no matter how specific. Our accessories can be easily connected to any pressure washer thanks to the simple bayonet system.
Pressure washer detergents
Kärcher's new-generation detergents feature an impressive and unique 3-in-1 mechanism of action. In addition to perfect cleaning power, the new all-rounder detergents also offer gentle care and reliable protection – saving users a lot of time and effort. In addition, Kärcher is focusing even more on sustainability through the use of renewable and natural raw materials. There's also the smart bottle concept. Whether for docking (Plug ’n’ Clean), filling the detergent tank or as a container for suction via a detergent suction hose, the new detergents are compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers.
In our detergent finder, you will find more detergents for your Kärcher pressure washer.
Every drop counts
It is clear that using a Kärcher pressure washer to restore the WOW factor to your favourite items involves much less effort and is quicker than using a garden hose. What many people don't actually know is that you save up to 80%* valuable drinking water too. The cleaning is even more economical with the optional suction hose, which can be used to draw the water from the water butt or other alternative water sources.
* The pressure washer consumes 80% less water for the cleaning task assuming that the flow volume of the high-pressure cleaner is 40% of a garden hose and half the time is required. The values may vary depending on application, range and water flow of the hose.
Home of WOW
Advantages of Kärcher pressure washers
For over 70 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of high pressure cleaning and offering customers a next-level cleaning experience thanks to its continuous innovation. There is a multitude of reasons for using a Kärcher pressure washer – join us in the Home of WOW.
Technology that gets you ahead
Outstanding performance achieves time, water and energy savings of up to 50%
Quality you can see and feel
Reliable brand quality, fully tested for proper functioning and performance
Experience that creates trust
Pioneer and market leader in the cleaning industry
Sustainability that helps people and the environment
We support a circular economy and reduce pollutants along the entire value-added chain
Products as varied as the different areas of your life
The right device for every requirement, the right accessory for every application
Application areas of pressure washers
Pressure washers are highly versatile helpers around the house, and very easy to use. Simply connect the device to the water pipe and socket, turn on the tap and the pressure washer and let the cleaning fun begin! By adding the right special accessories, our devices can become true all-rounders, whether for wet stream, pipe, patio or gutter cleaning – the possibilities are almost endless. Typical applications around the house and garden include:
- Bicycles
- Gardening equipment and tools
- Garden, patio or balcony furniture
- Fences and small garden paths or paving stones
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps and large garden paths
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes and sport utility vehicles
- Swimming pools and large patio areas
- All around the house and façades
Know-how: tips for cleaning outside areas
We've chosen some practical examples to show you how to achieve the best results with your pressure washer. Our know-how section includes detailed tips and information on cleaning and maintaining outdoor areas.Kärcher know-how
Mossy pavement slabs and paving stones
Because moss sits not only in thick layers on the surface of the slab, but also in the pores of the stone slabs and paving stones, the dirt blaster is ideal for removing it. It generates a rotation jet in which the cleaning power of a concentrated point jet is combined with the area performance of a flat jet.
Vehicles
Windscreen, paintwork, wheel rims... Vehicles have several surfaces for which a pressure washer is ideally suited. Regular cleaning not only helps to keep the vehicle looking clean, but also to maintain its value.
Wooden patios
Wooden patios offer a warm and cosy outside area for your home. Organic growth and weathering can spoil this effect. Using surface cleaners and the right detergents ensures that high-pressure washers keep wooden surfaces clean and durable over time.
Patio tiles
Say goodbye to scrubbing! Dirt and weathering can be removed extremely quickly and efficiently from stone patio tiles using a Kärcher pressure washer. Our T-Racer and power scrubber surface cleaners are ideal for this application.
Garden furniture
Tackle unsightly stains on garden furniture caused by pollution or from last winter with the appropriate pressure washer accessories. For heavy dirt, we recommend using the Kärcher wash brush together with Kärcher detergent.
Glass surfaces and conservatories
With the right detergent and accessories, such as the telescopic spray lance, it's never been easier to clean glass surfaces. Remove everything from pollen to weather pollution, giving you a clear view in no time.