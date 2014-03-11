Pressure Washers for Effective Outdoor Cleaning

Pressure washer detergents

Kärcher's new-generation detergents feature an impressive and unique 3-in-1 mechanism of action. In addition to perfect cleaning power, the new all-rounder detergents also offer gentle care and reliable protection – saving users a lot of time and effort. In addition, Kärcher is focusing even more on sustainability through the use of renewable and natural raw materials. There's also the smart bottle concept. Whether for docking (Plug ’n’ Clean), filling the detergent tank or as a container for suction via a detergent suction hose, the new detergents are compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers.

