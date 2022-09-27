Remove moss permanently from lawn

A mossy lawn needs some love and attention to get rid of the stubborn spore plant. After all, if a lot of moss has already grown, the grasses may be too weak to stand up to it. The best way to start getting rid of moss is to dethatch the lawn in the spring. This is done by mowing the lawn briefly and then combing it in a checkerboard pattern. A damp, heavily compacted lawn surface should also be aerated. After that, you can still sand the lawn, which is especially useful for shady, damp areas. While this whole process removes the moss, it is actually stressful for the lawn, therefore you should strengthen the grass by using fertiliser afterwards.

Should the moss return after a short time, it is worthwhile analysing the soil. With tests from the garden centre, you can then find out, for example, whether the soil under the grass is overly acidic. An ideal pH value for the soil is 6 to 7. If the value is less than 5.5, you should lime the soil. If it’s not the soil, but the fact that the lawn is growing in a shady spot, it may help to sow a special lawn for shade or opt for other tread-resistant groundcovers. If nothing helps and the moss won’t kill itself, some gardeners also turn to iron fertiliser. This chemical moss remover is effective, but also toxic and should be used with caution. However, there are many moss removers that work on a vinegar essence basis and are a good alternative