Vehicle cleaning systems
Our highly efficient system solutions for the economical interior and exterior cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles deliver reliable and high-performance cleaning results. The portfolio includes portal, commercial vehicle, and self-service wash systems, self-service vacuum cleaners and forecourt equipment, starting systems, digital solutions, water recycling systems, and cleaning agents. Tailored to provide a vehicle wash that perfectly suits your requirements.
Gantry car washes
Satisfied customers are your success. Our gantry car washes facilitate economic cleaning, ensure efficient throughput rates and achieve an optimal result – for you and your customers.
Commercial vehicle washes
When cleaning commercial vehicles, you need systems that can meet any challenge. Whether truck, bus or municipal vehicle. With our commercial vehicle wash systems, you experience professional efficiency each and every day.
Our car cleaning solutions - tailored to your specific requirements
They are suitable for various customer groups with diverse requirements. Cleanliness not only creates a positive impression but also ensures safety and preserves value. At our company, we firmly believe that where there's a will, there's a way. We provide a suitable solution for every need, individually tailored to meet your specific requirements.
Our car wash portal systems and self-service wash units offer an ideal and cost-effective cleaning solution. They are perfectly suited for use in car wash centers, petrol stations, car dealerships, workshops, and car rental agencies. On the other hand, commercial car wash systems ensure a sparkling fleet for logistics companies, bus operators, or local authorities.
A reliable partner for your success
With our decades of experience in the field of car cleaning, we have a deep understanding of what truly matters - and what will continue to matter in the future. This allows you and your customers to enjoy the following benefits:
Brand
With us, you have an experienced partner by your side, guiding you to success with decades of expertise and knowledge. As a robust company and a successful manufacturer of vehicle cleaning systems, we are here to support you in finding the perfect cleaning solution. With our brand's outstanding reputation, we help you increase your revenue and work together to achieve your objectives. Your success is our mission.
Quality
Our proven quality is the key to your success. The advanced technology in our products has proven to be reliable. When you see the Kärcher name, you can trust that it embodies Kärcher's unwavering commitment to quality. Our quality seal lives up to its promises. The same applies to our vehicle cleaning systems and their respective accessories. It's time to create your success story: With our systems, you will always be perfectly equipped.
Consulting
We help you succeed – right from the start. Kärcher supports you from the first minute in choosing the right vehicle cleaning system until implementation. As a comprehensive provider of our complete cleaning solutions, we accompany you from the initial site analysis to successful marketing and final installation. Even after commissioning, you can rely on our first-class service.
Service
Clean wash, impeccable service. We guarantee you the highest quality throughout the product's lifespan. In addition, we provide the appropriate service. Our Kärcher customer service and factory-trained service partners ensure the flawless operation of your installed system in the long run. If something does not work as expected, we support you with the right solution and are there for you.
Financing
We polish your finances to perfection. At our company, you will receive standardized and customized financing solutions tailored to your needs and requirements.
Sustainability
A clean vehicle represents a good feeling - and a clear conscience. However, in vehicle washing, it is about much more than excellent cleaning results. It is about sustainable and responsible operation of our systems, thereby taking responsibility for operators and customers. The goal: a resource-efficient approach to water, energy, and cleaning agents.