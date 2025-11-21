Kaercher Floor Cleaner - Powerful and Efficient Cleaning for Your Home
Do you simply want an easier and quicker way to clean your floor? Or tocomplete the entire floor cleaning in one process, ideally without vacuuming beforehand? Using a corded device,or would you prefer to go cordless with a powerful battery and maximum freedom of movement? We have a powerful solution for every task – and the choice is yours. For wiping only, the best choice is our slimline and manoeuvrable FC 3 Cordless. To pick up dust and smaller crumbs we recommend the FC 5 models, and anyone who wants to avoid vacuuming beforehand can choose the FC 7 Cordless, which easily removes even coarse dirt in one step.
Our Range of Floor Cleaners
The FC 7 Cordless – our highlight
The FC 7 Cordless casually brushes off the old rule "vacuum first, then wipe" just like it does all types of everyday wet and dry dirt. Its 2 counter-rotating roller pairs get straight down to business and restore the shine to your floor in half the time. Simply press the button on the handle to adapt the water flow and roller speed to the floor or use the Boost mode to eliminate stubborn stains. This means that anyone really can do two things at once, and without getting their hands dirty!
Advantages that make the difference
Patented scraping technology
The rollers on Kärcher's floor cleaners are continuously wetted with fresh water; the dirty water is scraped off and collected in a tank.
Our floor cleaners don't have a suction fan, so they're incredibly slimline, easy to manoeuvre and quiet. The central roller drive ensures perfect edge cleaning.
20% better cleaning results than with a mop*
Your floor is your stage. Our floor cleaners leave your floor shining – cleaning approx. 20 per cent more thoroughly and requiring far less effort than any mop.* Instead of wiping dirt back and forth, the automatically powered rollers with self-cleaning function simply absorb it and then transport the dirty water into a separate tank. In doing so, our cleaners leave behind so little residual moisture on the floor that the show can go on in just two minutes. Thorough cleaning removes up to 99.9 per cent of all common household bacteria from all common household hard floors.****
Floors cleaned in half the time**
Thanks to the patented scraper technology, you can achieve perfect results with our all-in-one floor cleaners. They mop and pick up all types as dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. Even in corners and along edges, like you'd expect. Hairs are also easily picked up with the integrated hair combs.
Adjustable cleaning modes for different types of floors and dirt
On the FC 4-4 and FC 7, the roller rotation and water flow can be set to one of two levels depending on the type of dirt and floor (mode 1 for wooden floors, mode 2 for stone floors). The FC 7 also offers a boost mode to tackle stubborn stains.
Exchangeable battery system for any length of run time
Maximum freedom of movement and flexibility as well as a run time which can be extended by any amount with 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries for the FC 4-4 and FC 2-4. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can also be used in other 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Remove up to 99.9% of bacteria
Thorough cleaning with Kärcher floor cleaners removes up to 99.9 per cent of all common household bacteria from all common household hard floors.****
Effortless floor cleaning
No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out of floor cleaning cloths since the dirt is continuously removed from the rollers by the self-cleaning function. No more dragging a bucket around thanks to the separately integrated and easily removable fresh and dirty water tanks.
Suitable for all hard floors
Low residual moisture means Kärcher floor cleaners are suitable for all hard floors (stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Perfect floor care combined with Kärcher detergents and care agents.
Perfect edge cleaning
The central roller drive on the FC 8, FC 7 and FC 4-4 ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.
Washable rollers
The high-quality cleaning rollers are quick and easy to fit and remove. The rollers are also machine-washable at up to 60 °C.
Up to 90% water savings***
Compared to cleaning with a traditional mop and bucket.***
Self-standing
Ideal for taking a break – our floor cleaners stand upright by themselves.
Bring back the WOW to your stage
The floor is hard; the cleaning doesn't have to be! It's much easier to clean using one of our floor cleaners. The floor cleaners range from the comfortable all-in-one device through to the battery-powered lightweight model.
FC 7 CORDLESS
Area performance approx. 175 m² per battery charge
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
- Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
- Approx. 45 min battery run time
- Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels + boost mode
- Perfect cleaning in corners and along edges
- Includes 4 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
- Very smooth-running thanks to counter-rotating rollers
- 4-roller drive technology
FC 4-4 BATTERY SET
Area performance approx. 90 m² per battery charge
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
- Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
- Up to 30 min run time per battery charge
- Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels
- Perfect cleaning in corners and along edges
- Includes 2 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
+ 2 x 4 V exchangeable batteries
Detergents and accessories
With the range of accessories available for Kärcher floor cleaners, cleaning and care can be perfectly matched to your floor. The standard detergent, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone additionally care for and protect these types of flooring.
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
** The FC 7 Cordless allows you to achieve a time saving of up to 50% since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, removing the need to vacuum before wiping.
*** When cleaning a floor area of 60 m², the FC 7 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) uses up to 90% less water compared to a traditional mop and bucket filled with 5 litres of water (consumption: 5.0 l).