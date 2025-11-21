Kaercher Floor Cleaner - Powerful and Efficient Cleaning for Your Home

 

Do you simply want an easier and quicker way to clean your floor? Or tocomplete the entire floor cleaning in one process, ideally without vacuuming beforehand? Using a corded device,or would you prefer to go cordless with a powerful battery and maximum freedom of movement? We have a powerful solution for every task – and the choice is yours. For wiping only, the best choice is our slimline and manoeuvrable FC 3 Cordless. To pick up dust and smaller crumbs we recommend the FC 5 models, and anyone who wants to avoid vacuuming beforehand can choose the FC 7 Cordless, which easily removes even coarse dirt in one step.

Our Range of Floor Cleaners

0 Products

The FC 7 Cordless – our highlight

The FC 7 Cordless casually brushes off the old rule "vacuum first, then wipe" just like it does all types of everyday wet and dry dirt. Its 2 counter-rotating roller pairs get straight down to business and restore the shine to your floor in half the time. Simply press the button on the handle to adapt the water flow and roller speed to the floor or use the Boost mode to eliminate stubborn stains. This means that anyone really can do two things at once, and without getting their hands dirty!

Advantages that make the difference

Patented scraping technology

The rollers on Kärcher's floor cleaners are continuously wetted with fresh water; the dirty water is scraped off and collected in a tank.

Our floor cleaners don't have a suction fan, so they're incredibly slimline, easy to manoeuvre and quiet. The central roller drive ensures perfect edge cleaning.

Floor Cleaner patented scraping technology

20% better cleaning results than with a mop*

Your floor is your stage. Our floor cleaners leave your floor shining – cleaning approx. 20 per cent more thoroughly and requiring far less effort than any mop.* Instead of wiping dirt back and forth, the automatically powered rollers with self-cleaning function simply absorb it and then transport the dirty water into a separate tank. In doing so, our cleaners leave behind so little residual moisture on the floor that the show can go on in just two minutes. Thorough cleaning removes up to 99.9 per cent of all common household bacteria from all common household hard floors.****

Cleaning results achieved by floor cleaners

Floors cleaned in half the time**

Thanks to the patented scraper technology, you can achieve perfect results with our all-in-one floor cleaners. They mop and pick up all types as dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. Even in corners and along edges, like you'd expect. Hairs are also easily picked up with the integrated hair combs.

Fast cleaning with Kärcher floor cleaners

Adjustable cleaning modes for different types of floors and dirt

On the FC 4-4 and FC 7, the roller rotation and water flow can be set to one of two levels depending on the type of dirt and floor (mode 1 for wooden floors, mode 2 for stone floors). The FC 7 also offers a boost mode to tackle stubborn stains.

Cleaning level for the floor cleaner

Exchangeable battery system for any length of run time

Maximum freedom of movement and flexibility as well as a run time which can be extended by any amount with 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries for the FC 4-4 and FC 2-4. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can also be used in other 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.

Floor cleaner with exchangeable battery
FC 2 4 Living room

Remove up to 99.9% of bacteria

Thorough cleaning with Kärcher floor cleaners removes up to 99.9 per cent of all common household bacteria from all common household hard floors.****

Floor cleaner with self-cleaning function

Effortless floor cleaning

No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out of floor cleaning cloths since the dirt is continuously removed from the rollers by the self-cleaning function. No more dragging a bucket around thanks to the separately integrated and easily removable fresh and dirty water tanks.

Floor cleaner for stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl

Suitable for all hard floors

Low residual moisture means Kärcher floor cleaners are suitable for all hard floors (stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Perfect floor care combined with Kärcher detergents and care agents.

Floor cleaner for edge cleaning

Perfect edge cleaning

The central roller drive on the FC 8, FC 7 and FC 4-4 ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.

Floor cleaner with washable rollers

Washable rollers

The high-quality cleaning rollers are quick and easy to fit and remove. The rollers are also machine-washable at up to 60 °C.

Floor cleaner with fresh water tank

Up to 90% water savings***

Compared to cleaning with a traditional mop and bucket.***

Standalone floor cleaner

Self-standing

Ideal for taking a break – our floor cleaners stand upright by themselves.

Bring back the WOW to your stage

The floor is hard; the cleaning doesn't have to be! It's much easier to clean using one of our floor cleaners. The floor cleaners range from the comfortable all-in-one device through to the battery-powered lightweight model.

FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner removes all types of everyday dry and wet dirt

FC 7 CORDLESS

 

Area performance approx. 175 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Approx. 45 min battery run time
  • Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels + boost mode
  • Perfect cleaning in corners and along edges
  • Includes 4 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
  • Very smooth-running thanks to counter-rotating rollers
  • 4-roller drive technology

 

FC 4-4 floor cleaner

FC 4-4 BATTERY SET

 

Area performance approx. 90 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Up to 30 min run time per battery charge
  • Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning levels
  • Perfect cleaning in corners and along edges
  • Includes 2 rollers + 1 universal floor cleaner
    + 2 x 4 V exchangeable batteries

 

Detergents and accessories

With the range of accessories available for Kärcher floor cleaners, cleaning and care can be perfectly matched to your floor. The standard detergent, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone additionally care for and protect these types of flooring.

FAQs

Questions about the product

Find the ideal floor cleaner for any challenge.

FC 2-4 Battery Set:
The FC 2-4 floor cleaner is impressively lightweight at just 2.2 kilograms and boasts an automatic on/off function. To do this, pull the handle of the cleaner backwards to start and remove dry and wet everyday dirt conveniently in just one step.

FC 4-4 Battery Set:
With its long battery runtime of up to 30 minutes per battery charge, areas of up to 90 square metres can be cleaned effortlessly. The water volume can be adjusted to the floor covering using the two cleaning modes. The FC 4-4 also effortlessly cleans right up to the edge.

FC 7 Cordless:
For large areas of up to 175 square metres, we recommend the FC 7 with a battery runtime of 45 minutes and four rollers for the most effective cleaning. There is also a boost function to combat stubborn dirt.

FC 8 Smart Signature Line:
Featuring an attractive LCD display, the FC 8 gives you instructions to guide you through the entire cleaning process. By connecting to the app, you can transfer a variety of predefined cleaning modes for different floor types, and create your own customised cleaning modes. The model cleans up to 230 square metres with a runtime of 60 minutes.

The EWM 2 electric mop is available as an alternative to the floor cleaners. This offers ultimate convenience when mopping without picking up coarse dirt.

Go to the overview

You can use the following detergents with the floor cleaner:

Multi-purpose floor cleaner RM 536, order number 6.295-944.0
Stone floor cleaner RM 537, order number 6.295-943.0
Floor care for sealed wood RM 534, order number 6.295-941.0
Floor care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535, order number 6.295-942.0
Natural floor cleaner RM 538N, order number 6.296-286.0

Only use Kärcher detergent, and for the best possible cleaning results, make sure the correct dosage is used.

Using other detergents can damage the device and void the warranty.

Using detergents from other manufacturers or using too much detergent can cause an excess of foam to develop and can cause the device to shut down automatically before the dirty water tank reaches the maximum fill level.

The microfibre rollers of the floor cleaner are machine-washable up to 60 °C using liquid detergent. Important: do not use fabric softener.

The rollers should be replaced every 6 to 12 months, depending on the frequency of use.

Our floor cleaners don't have a suction fan, so they're incredibly quiet.

Volume of floor cleaners:

  • FC 2-4: 55 dB(A)
  • FC 4-4: 57 dB(A)
  • FC 7: 59 dB(A)
  • FC 8: 59 dB(A)

The drive of the rollers is not at the side of the cleaning head, but in the middle between the two rollers. This means that the cleaning track is interrupted by a narrow strip, but optimal cleaning of corners and edges is possible.

  1. Empty and reinsert the dirty water tank
  2. Put the device in the cleaning station
  3. Fill the fresh water tank (without detergent)
  • FC 8: go to the "Device cleaning" menu item.
  • FC 7 and FC 4-4: press and hold the on/off switch + button for adjusting the cleaning level for three seconds.
  • FC 2-4: no self-cleaning function available.

The self-cleaning process takes around 110 seconds (FC 8 and FC 7) or 90 seconds (FC 4-4).

Thorough cleaning with Kärcher floor cleaners removes up to 99.9 percent of all common household bacteria from all common household hard surfaces.

No, the FP 303 is not suitable for this because the rotational speed is too high.

Application questions

Kärcher floor cleaners can be used on all hard floors, be they wood, stone or plastic. The rollers do not cause any damage such as scratches on the surfaces. Do not hold the device still in one spot; instead, always keep it moving.

RM 534 detergent (order number 6.295-941.0) is ideal for cleaning sealed wooden floors (e.g. parquet, laminate).

For cleaning oiled/waxed wooden floors, RM 535 detergent (order number 6.295-942.0).

For cleaning stone floors, RM 537 detergent (order number 6.295-943.0).

To achieve good cleaning results with the floor cleaner, please note the following:

  • Wash the rollers in a washing machine at 60 °C before first use and when dirty.
  • If the rollers are too dry, you can wet them by activating boost mode (only applies to the FC 2-4 and FC 4-4). Move the device back and forth until the rollers are sufficiently wetted.
  • Clean the floor multiple times with the floor cleaner without using detergent. This removes residue of old detergent from the floor.
  • Only use Kärcher detergent and make sure the correct dosage is used. Observe the recommended dosage on the detergent bottle. Using too much or not enough detergent can lead to poor cleaning results.
  • Carry out device self-cleaning (only on the FC 8, FC 7 and FC 4-4).
  • Clean the hair combs regularly.

The dirt is picked up most effectively when the handle is 80 centimetres above the floor. The tolerance is between 65 and 90 centimetres.

During the forward movement, the dirt on the floor is first moistened. The majority of the dirt is picked up during the backward movement. Slow forward and backward movements also achieve the best cleaning results as this gives the device the time it needs to pick up dirt thoroughly.

The 4 V Battery Power charger fully charges a 2.5 Ah battery in around 2.5 hours. The 4 V Duo Battery Power fast charger can charge up to two 2.5 Ah batteries in just 70 minutes.

The remaining run time always refers to the battery with the lower remaining capacity.

Maintenance

It is not necessary to descale the floor cleaner as limescale only settles at temperatures above 70 °C. The acid of the decalcifying agent can also cause damage to your device.

If the floor cleaner develops unpleasant odours while cleaning, you can do the following:

  • Wash the rollers in a washing machine at 60 °C (important: do not use fabric softener)
  • Always use fresh water and do not leave water to stand in the tank after you have finished cleaning
  • Rinse the dirty water tank and fresh water tank thoroughly after each use
  • Clean the inlets and filters regularly, as described in the operating instructions
  • Residues of old cleaning detergents that are loosened from the floor during cleaning can also produce unpleasant odours

Troubleshooting

If the floor cleaner rattles loudly when switched on, it is possible that the rollers are too dry or have become deformed.

If the rollers are too dry, activate boost mode (only on the FC 8 and FC 7) and move the device back and forth until the rollers are sufficiently wetted. Alternatively, you can wet the rollers under the tap.

To prevent the rollers from becoming deformed, always store the device on the parking station provided and never store it directly on the floor.

  • Charge the battery.
  • Disconnect the charging cable, as the device cannot be operated with the charging cable plugged in.

The FC 7 may overheat at high ambient temperatures, when used with dry rollers or when used on carpet. Leave the device to cool down for around 2.5 hours. The device can only be switched on again once it has cooled down. It is possible to charge the FC 7 while it is cooling down.

If the rollers won't turn, this could be because they are blocked, not wet enough or because the motor is blocked, for example due to excessive pressure on the rollers or coming into contact with a wall.

If the motor is blocked, switch the floor cleaner off and on again.

 If the rollers are blocked:

  • Remove the rollers and check whether anything is jammed in the rollers.
  • Check whether the rollers are screwed into the roller holder as tightly as possible.
  • Check whether dirt has gathered in the hair filters in the floor head and, if so, remove it.
  • Check whether the hair filters are correctly inserted. To do this, remove the hair filters and then reinsert them again.

If the rollers are not wet enough:

  • Switch the device off, remove the hair filters and switch the device on again without the hair filters fitted. Press the boost button and move the device back and forth until the rollers are sufficiently wetted. Then you can reinsert the hair filters.
  • Alternatively, remove the rollers and wet them under the tap.
Graphic FC Error

As soon as the dirty water tank on the FC 7 exceeds a volume of 200 millilitres, the automatic device switch-off function is activated.

Using detergents from other manufacturers or using too much detergent can cause an excess of foam to develop and causes the device to shut down automatically before the 200 millilitres is reached. This is why we recommend that you use only Kärcher detergents and pay close attention to the correct dosage.

Illu FC
Floor cleaner floor nozzle

If the display indicates the dirty water tank is full even though the tank is empty, it is possible that the contacts that detect the fill level are dirty. Clean the contacts with a damp cloth.

If the fault persists, please contact one of our service partners or send us your device for repair.

 

FC FAQs

If the "Fresh water tank empty" error message appears even though the fresh water tank has been filled, this may be because deposits of detergent are covering the contact surfaces of the sensor. If this happens, remove the fresh water tank and the foam filter beneath it and use a cotton bud to clean the contact surface of the fresh water sensor. The contact surface can be found in the water inlet hole.

Illu FC

If your floor cleaner won't pick up dirt, take the following steps:

  • Fill the fresh water tank and insert it into the device, ensuring it is securely in place.
  • Insert the dirty water tank correctly, so that it audibly clicks into place. Also check whether the cover of the dirty water tank is correctly in place (locking tab must slot into the corresponding recess).
  • Insert the hair filters and rollers correctly into the device. The rollers must be screwed into the roller holder as tightly as possible. Clean the rollers when they are dirty and replace them when they are worn.
  • Wet the rollers by activating the boost function (FC 7, FC 8) or under the tap. Move the device back and forth until the rollers are sufficiently wetted.
  • Clean the fresh water filter. To do this, remove the fresh water tank and the fresh water filter and clean the filter under running water.

The Kärcher floor cleaners are designed to wipe floors clean (no suction fan) and are perfectly suited for floors with a maximum height difference of 1 millimetre. Small 1-millimetre feet on the dirty water tank ensure the correct distance is maintained between the movable sweeping rim and the floor. This is necessary to ensure that the floor cleaner delivers a perfect mopping function while at the same time picking up coarse dirt (2-in-1). On very uneven tiled floors with gaps of more than 1 millimetre, this can cause problems as the movable sweeping rim can get caught and consequently damaged.

It is also possible that the studs on the underside of the dirty water tank have become damaged or worn. If this is the case, please contact the authorised customer service team.

  • Insert the hair filters correctly into the device.
  • Replace the rollers if they are worn.
  • Empty the full dirty water tank.
  • Push the dirty water tank into the device so that it audibly clicks into place. The dirty water tank must be securely in place in the device.
  • Check whether the hair filters are correctly inserted.
  • If the dirty water tank is damaged, please contact the authorised customer service team.

The charging plug or the mains plug is not properly connected.
Connect the charging plug or mains plug correctly.

* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.

**  The FC 7 Cordless allows you to achieve a time saving of up to 50% since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, removing the need to vacuum before wiping.

*** When cleaning a floor area of 60 m², the FC 7 Cordless (consumption: 0.4 l) uses up to 90% less water compared to a traditional mop and bucket filled with 5 litres of water (consumption: 5.0 l).