Kaercher Floor Cleaner - Powerful and Efficient Cleaning for Your Home

FC 2-4 Battery Set:

The FC 2-4 floor cleaner is impressively lightweight at just 2.2 kilograms and boasts an automatic on/off function. To do this, pull the handle of the cleaner backwards to start and remove dry and wet everyday dirt conveniently in just one step.

FC 4-4 Battery Set:

With its long battery runtime of up to 30 minutes per battery charge, areas of up to 90 square metres can be cleaned effortlessly. The water volume can be adjusted to the floor covering using the two cleaning modes. The FC 4-4 also effortlessly cleans right up to the edge.

FC 7 Cordless:

For large areas of up to 175 square metres, we recommend the FC 7 with a battery runtime of 45 minutes and four rollers for the most effective cleaning. There is also a boost function to combat stubborn dirt.

FC 8 Smart Signature Line:

Featuring an attractive LCD display, the FC 8 gives you instructions to guide you through the entire cleaning process. By connecting to the app, you can transfer a variety of predefined cleaning modes for different floor types, and create your own customised cleaning modes. The model cleans up to 230 square metres with a runtime of 60 minutes.

The EWM 2 electric mop is available as an alternative to the floor cleaners. This offers ultimate convenience when mopping without picking up coarse dirt.

