Air treatment
Inside is the new outside. Whether working from home, relaxing, or sleeping: we spend a large part of our time indoors. Therefore, ensuring the air inside is fresh is a good idea. However, it is not uncommon for the outside air to be more polluted than the air inside the home. This is why the powerful Kärcher AF air purifiers are the perfect solution, as they not only reliably filter out pollen and fine dust that find their way inside when you open the window, but they also effectively and quietly remove viruses, household dust, and unpleasant odours from the air in the room. Fresh and clean air is especially important for allergy sufferers. Air purifiers really make a difference — and you notice it with every breath you take.
Why it’s smart to use an air purifier in your home.
If you’ve ever wondered how important air is, simply try holding your breath for a few seconds. For us to feel good and be able to work, learn, or regenerate effectively, the air we breathe needs to be clean. Kärcher offers various air purifiers for different living situations and with the intelligent automatic mode, the device always adapts its performance to the current air quality.
How Air Purifiers Work
Air purifiers are essential for improving indoor air quality. Kärcher’s air purifiers feature a multi-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, HEPA 13 filter, and activated carbon filter. The pre-filter captures larger particles, while the HEPA 13 filter removes 99.95% of particles, including allergens and bacteria. The activated carbon filter absorbs odors, ensuring the air is fresh and clean. This multi-layer process ensures that you breathe cleaner, healthier air, whether you're at home or in an office environment.
This effective filtration makes Kärcher air purifiers perfect for those suffering from allergies or those living in areas with high air pollution.
Benefits of an Air Purifier for Home and Office
Air purifiers enhance indoor air quality by eliminating allergens like pollen, pet dander, and dust, as well as harmful particles such as bacteria and fine dust. HEPA filters, known for their high efficiency, capture particles as tiny as 0.3 microns, making them crucial for improving air quality and reducing respiratory issues. Regular use of air purifiers can help maintain a healthier home environment, benefiting those with allergies or respiratory concerns.
Effective air purification - for clean air.
Kärcher air purifiers work with highly effective HEPA 13 filtration with natural activated carbon and an antibacterial coating. This filters 99.95% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm from the air in the room. Our air purifiers therefore help against unpleasant odours or mould spores and remove bacteria, aerosols, chemical vapours, fine dust, pollen, and allergens.
Silent operation - for pleasant use.
The AF air purifiers are equipped with high-quality, exceptionally quiet fans and motors as well as sound-optimised airflow. In short: You can focus on the important things in life, without any distracting noises.
High air flow rate - for fast air purification.
The powerful, highly efficient, yet quiet motors ensure high performance and rapid air exchange. You can breathe freely with peace of mind.
Features
What are Kärcher air purifiers capable of?
Our Kärcher air purifiers can filter a wide range of different pollutants from the air in all indoor spaces thanks to the HEPA 13 and antibacterial activated carbon filter:
Pathogens and aerosols
Chemical vapours
Fine dust
Allergens
Unpleasant odours
Mould spores
Areas of application
Living room and bedroom
Dust collects rapidly, especially in rooms where you spend a lot of time. The compact AF air purifiers effectively filter fine dust, pollen, and bacteria out of the air without taking up too much space.
Kitchen
You know the problem — the smell of lunch is still lingering hours later. The AF range’s air filters put an end to this.
Working area
If you work from home in your own office, you need a pleasant working environment. The Kärcher air filter guarantees clean room air, which in turn increases concentration.
Garage
Your own DIY corner in the garage is a great thing — but that usually means dust and chemical vapours are likely. With AF air filters, DIYers can breathe easy again.
Cellar and attic
Cellars and attics are known for being dusty. If you want to hang up your laundry or store food here, you will be thankful for the effective filters incorporated into the Kärcher air purifiers.
Choosing the Right Air Purifier for Your Home
Best air purifier for allergies
When selecting the best air purifier for your home, consider factors such as room size, air quality needs, and specific concerns like allergies or pet dander. For larger rooms, choose models with higher CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) to ensure effective coverage. Here’s a quick guide:
Small Rooms:
Choose a compact air purifier with a HEPA filter.
Best Recommended Model - Air purifier AF 20
Medium Rooms:
A purifier with a moderate CADR and additional features like odor removal.
Best Recommended Model - Air purifier AF 30
Large Rooms:
Opt for a powerful air purifier, ideally with multiple filtration stages.
Best Recommended Model - Air purifier AF 50
Maintenance Tips for Air Purifiers
Pre-filter cleaning:
Clean the pre-filter every month to remove dust and debris.
HEPA filter replacement:
Replace the HEPA filter every 12 months or when the indicator light signals.
General upkeep:
Wipe down the unit's exterior with a damp cloth.
Positioning:
Keep the air purifier in a well-ventilated area for optimal
performance.
These simple tasks can extend the life of your air purifier and ensure continued air quality improvement.
FAQs
Accessories
Regularly replacing the HEPA 13 filter guarantees consistently high performance and therefore good air quality.