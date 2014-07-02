Industrial Vacuum Cleaners / Dedusting Solutions | Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH

Our goal: Continuously improving our environmental sustainability

The varied industrial suction solutions from Kärcher Industrial Vacuum GmbH make an important contribution to keeping production facilities clean, ensuring occupational safety, maintaining clean air and protecting the environment. Our products stand out thanks to their high-quality, long-lasting, technically sophisticated, robust and sustainable design.

In this respect, we do everything we can to become more and more environmentally friendly with each unit generation. To do so, we attach great importance to reducing the environmental impact of the production of our products, as well as making a direct contribution to environmental protection at our customers' premises using our industrial suction solutions, for instance by collecting substances that are harmful to the environment.

Environmental protection from product development to disposal

When it comes to achieving sustainability, the journey is the destination. We have been following this future-oriented path for decades, setting an example in the industry. For instance, when developing new products, we embrace the concept of "life cycle thinking". This means that we start considering the entire product life cycle early in the planning phase. All sections of the product life cycle are analysed during development with a particular focus on environmental aspects and optimised wherever possible to ensure that it has as little impact on the environment as possible.

Raw material production: Our solutions are made using high-quality raw materials. Our commitment to quality and the associated long lifetimes of our solutions help us to protect the environment.

Parts production: When it comes to selecting our suppliers, too, we value their environmentally friendly procedures. We also look for suppliers who do not use harmful substances and who implement effective environmental management measures.

Production: We have already ensured that our production processes have little impact on the environment. Nevertheless, we remain committed to continuous improvement and make every effort to reduce our impact on the environment further using innovative processes. Processes of this kind include waste heat recover, water reclamation and solar power.

Distribution: Wherever possible, we use environmentally friendly methods of transport, such as railways. When distribution requires the use of trucks, we make every effort to ensure that we optimise loads and avoid indirect routes.

Contributing to environmental protection at our customers' premises: Our innovative solutions reduce dust and noise emissions from our customers' production facilities, ensuring that production runs cleanly and safely.

Repairs: Our products are also designed to make repairs as easy as possible. Our service centre guarantees expert repairs, wherever you are in the world.

Recycling and disposal: Old devices can be returned free of charge in accordance with European legislation. Since they are easy to dismantle and made of suitable materials, old devices can be recycled. What's more, our industrial vacuum solutions are, as a rule, 90% recyclable.