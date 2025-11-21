How the vacuum cleaner with water filter works

Clean more often with pets

When living with dogs, cats, guinea pigs or rabbits, one big clean of the house per week isn't enough: muddy paw prints on the floor, food around the food bowl and unpleasant pet hairs find their way all over the house. Your cleaning device needs to come out regularly, as well as quickly for intermediate cleaning, to keep the house shipshape. Our cordless vacuum cleaners are always on hand and ready to overcome any cleaning challenge, even in areas that are difficult to reach, helping you clean your home in a quick and flexible way to suit your needs.



Pet hair, begone!

If you have a pet, you'll be familiar with the problem: hair from your four-legged friend quickly spreads around the whole house – even when you've just finished sweeping and cleaning. Pet hairs are particularly stubborn in carpets and door mats. A conventional broom is no help here, since it doesn't reliably remove fine hairs. What can come to your rescue? The new Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners. The active floor nozzle is very effective at removing pet hairs from fabric floor coverings.



Cat litter everywhere? No problem!

Cats bury their business, but that means cat litter often ends up generously spread around outside the litter box. That's a cleaning task that our vacuum cleaner can do in no time. The small granules can be vacuumed quickly and easily. This is highly recommended because the granulate can scratch floor coverings if trodden on by accident.