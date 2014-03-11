Professional: Tailored Solutions for Your Cleaning Needs

As the world’s biggest manufacturer of cleaning machines, we understand that our professional customers, wherever they may be in the world, have their own unique cleaning tasks. And we also understand that cleaning is a necessity that there is often little time for. This is why our ranges of professional cleaning machines, accessories and detergents are designed with our customers to meet their needs. Regardless of business type or location, Kärcher products provide superb cleaning performance, save time and resources, and are intuitive to operate: leaving businesses to focus on what is most important to them.

    Cleaning robots

    Skilled workers are in short supply in the building cleaning sector, labour turnover in the industry is high and, parallel to this, cleaning tasks are becoming increasingly complex. Our answer to these challenges is: Kärcher Intelligent Robotic Application or "KIRA" for short – the cleaning robots from Kärcher.

    Finding the optimal solution for cleaning tasks is an important economic factor for businesses of any kind. Environmental aspects are also of growing global significance. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements.

