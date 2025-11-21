Scrubber dryers are an efficient investment
Investing in a floor cleaning machine needs to be worthwhile – and a Kärcher scrubber dryer delivers just that. How? Compared to manual cleaning, scrubber dryers reduce work and material costs yet increase cleaning quality at the same time.
Kärcher’s professional floor scrubbers and scrubber driers are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of commercial and industrial cleaning. Whether it's a compact retail store, a sprawling warehouse, or a busy airport, Kärcher machines ensure floors are thoroughly clean, safe, and hygienic. These machines deliver powerful scrubbing combined with efficient water pick-up, leaving floors dry and immediately ready for use. Kärcher’s range includes solutions for every cleaning need, from compact models perfect for tight spaces to large, ride-on machines for expansive areas.
Scrubber driers offer a faster, more cost-effective, and thorough alternative to manual floor cleaning across all floor types. They save time and reduce the use of cleaning agents, benefiting both employees and budgets. Easy to operate and low-maintenance, Kärcher offers a machine for every application, tailored to the type, size, and specific requirements of your floors. Whether you're cleaning a small business, pub, or restaurant, a large supermarket or shopping center, or a vast space in an airport or production hall, Kärcher scrubber driers provide the most efficient cleaning solution for areas ranging from 30 to 30,000 m².
Key Features of Kärcher Floor Scrubbers & Scrubber Driers
- Powerful Cleaning Performance: Kärcher scrubbers are equipped with high-performance brushes and pads that effectively remove dirt, grime, and stains from various floor types, including tile, stone, vinyl, and concrete.
- Efficient Water Management: Advanced water recovery systems ensure minimal water usage while maximizing cleaning efficiency. Kärcher scrubber driers leave floors dry and ready for use in no time.
- User-Friendly Controls: Intuitive controls and ergonomic design make Kärcher machines easy to operate, reducing user fatigue and ensuring consistent cleaning results.
- Durable Construction: Built with robust materials and components, Kärcher machines are designed for longevity and reliability, even in the most demanding environments.
- Low Noise Operation: Many Kärcher models feature low-noise technology, making them ideal for use in noise-sensitive environments such as hospitals, schools, and office buildings.
Types of Scrubbers and Scrubber Dryers
Our floor cleaning machines are available in different sizes and come with many configuration options for a wide range of applications – our specially developed accessories help you do more than just clean. Further special cleaning solutions and simpler scrubbers complete our range. Here you will not only find all the information on the individual categories, but also the scrubber dryer that is the right one for you in our product range.
Walk-Behind Scrubber Driers
Walk-behind scrubber driers are ideal for small to medium-sized areas such as retail stores, restaurants, and office spaces. These machines are compact, easy to maneuver, and perfect for cleaning in tight spaces or areas with high foot traffic. They combine scrubbing and drying in a single pass, ensuring that floors are left clean, dry, and safe to walk on immediately after cleaning.Walk-Behind Scrubber Driers
Ride-On Scrubber Driers
Ride-on scrubber driers are designed for larger areas where manual cleaning would be time-consuming and inefficient. These machines allow operators to cover vast spaces quickly and comfortably, making them ideal for warehouses, large retail stores, airports, and production facilities. Ride-on models offer high cleaning performance, with larger water tanks and extended battery life, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning operations.Ride-On Scrubber Driers
Compact Scrubber Driers
Compact scrubber driers are designed for areas that require both powerful cleaning and compact design, such as small shops, offices, and kitchens. These models are easy to transport, store, and operate, making them a practical choice for businesses with limited storage space or those that need to move the machine between different locations.Compact Scrubber Driers
Scrubber - Sweeper
Scrubber - Sweeper are built to withstand the toughest cleaning challenges in harsh environments like factories, warehouses, and construction sites. These heavy-duty machines are equipped with robust components, high-powered motors, and durable brushes to handle heavy soiling, grease, and grime. They are engineered to provide consistent cleaning performance even in the most demanding conditions.Scrubber - Sweeper
Specialized Scrubber Driers
Kärcher also offers specialized scrubber driers tailored for unique cleaning needs, such as escalator cleaners, polishing machines and single disc machines. These machines are designed to tackle specific tasks that general-purpose scrubbers may not be able to handle efficiently.Specialized Scrubber Driers
Conclusion
Kärcher’s extensive range of scrubbers and scrubber driers provides effective cleaning solutions for every type of environment, from small retail spaces to large industrial facilities. Whether you need a compact machine for daily maintenance or a heavy-duty model for industrial cleaning, Kärcher has a scrubber or scrubber drier to meet your specific requirements, ensuring clean, dry, and safe floors.
Features and Technologies
How exactly do scrubber dryers work?
All modern scrubber dryers with a roller or disc brush head essentially work in the same way. The cleaning solution is mixed either in the fresh water tank when cleaning agents are added to it or, in the case of automatic dosing systems, just in front of the brush head itself. The rotation and contact pressure of the brush work together to remove dirt. Thanks to the turbine's suction power, the dirty water is then absorbed by the squeegee and collected in the dirty water tank. Scrubbers on the other hand do not have a turbine or a squeegee. This is why loosened dirt is collected by, for example, Kärcher's wet and dry vacuum cleaners afterwards.
But not all scrubber dryers are the same
Scrubber dryers are like cars – they all work the same, yet not every model is suited to each area of application. Yet thanks to different designs, sizes, brush head systems and drive technologies, it is very easy to find a machine that exactly matches your individual requirements. You know how large your surfaces are and whether they are filled with objects or not. You know the structure of your floors and their degree of soiling. And we have the right floor cleaning machine for what you need. Promise.
B 260 R I RIDE-ON SCRUBBER DRYER
Hard shell, strong core. The B 260 R I ensures reliable cleaning of large areas thanks to robust industrial power and powerful suction performance.
The B 260 R I scrubber dryer offers uncompromising cleanliness when it really matters. Its long-lasting drive makes it an indispensable companion for industrial wet floor cleaning. Double turbine power, 10 km/h driving speed, as well as two 260-litre tanks for fresh water and dirty water, ensure the strongest performance. Thanks to the newly developed sweeping function with the R 100 and R 120 brush heads, the B 260 R I is a real professional in its field. It scrubs and sweeps in one step, constantly providing reliable cleaning results.
MEET OUR NEW BR 30/1 C BP CORDLESS SCRUBBER DRIER
Clean floors with half the work
Our Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp reliably cleans hard floors thanks to its 2-in-1 system. It picks up coarse dirt and hair and, in the same step, wipes the floor using two rollers – this means that pre-vacuuming is a thing of the past.
The Kärcher BR 30/1 C Bp is a commercial cordless floor cleaner for hygienically cleaning floor surfaces up to 200 square metres. You can use this device to effortlessly pick up coarse dirt and hair, wipe the floor and, in doing so, shorten the drying time.
Fast, hygienic maintenance cleaning and floor disinfection in small areas. The BR 30/1 C Bp Pack compact cordless scrubber drier with microfibre roller technology from Kärcher is suitable for all floor types.
Benefits of Using Kärcher Floor Scrubbers & Scrubber Driers
- Enhanced Cleanliness: Kärcher machines deliver superior cleaning results, effectively removing even the toughest dirt and stains. This ensures a high standard of cleanliness in commercial and industrial settings.
- Increased Efficiency: By combining scrubbing and drying in one pass, Kärcher scrubber driers reduce cleaning time and labor costs. Their efficient operation means less downtime for maintenance.
- Hygienic Surfaces: Kärcher scrubbers are designed to maintain hygienic surfaces, crucial in environments like healthcare facilities, food processing plants, and schools where cleanliness is paramount.
- Cost-Effective Cleaning: With durable construction and efficient operation, Kärcher machines provide excellent value over time. Lower water and detergent usage also contribute to cost savings.
- Versatility: Kärcher offers a wide range of models, from walk-behind to ride-on scrubbers, ensuring the right solution for every floor cleaning need, regardless of the size or type of facility.
Areas of Application
Industrial Settings
For heavy-duty cleaning tasks in industrial environments, Kärcher scrubbers are up to the challenge:
- Manufacturing Plants: Remove stubborn grease and grime from factory floors.
- Warehouses: Keep large areas clean and safe for workers and equipment.
- Airports: Ensure high traffic areas are clean and dry for travelers.
Commercial Spaces
Kärcher floor scrubbers and scrubber driers are ideal for maintaining cleanliness in a variety of commercial environments, including:
- Retail Stores: Ensure spotless floors that enhance the shopping experience.
- Offices: Maintain a clean and professional appearance in office spaces.
- Hospitals: Uphold stringent hygiene standards in healthcare facilities.
- Educational Institutions: Keep schools and universities safe and clean for students and staff.
A scrubber dryer with a roller brush head is especially suitable for extensive deep cleaning of structured and heavily soiled floors thanks to its high brush speeds and a higher contact pressure per cm². This brush head technology also offers substantial advantages when dealing with coarse dirt as the contra-rotating rollers absorb the particles, which are then fed back to the coarse dirt container. This means that pre-sweeping as a previous work step is no longer needed.
Scrubber dryers with disc brush heads are generally used for maintenance cleaning and light soiling. These floor cleaning machines are especially popular for smooth floors and noise-sensitive areas, such as in hospitals or the hotel and gastronomy sector.
Choosing the Right Model Scrubber Dryers For Right Place
Which energy source for which scrubber dryer?
Depending on size and model, Kärcher's scrubber dryers are mains-operated, battery-powered or engine-driven. Here too the following applies: the application plays a key role in deciding what the most sensible drive technology is for you.
Available in the compact classes and in walk-behind scrubber dryers only, mains-powered (i.e. corded) machines are affordable and ideal for cleaning smaller indoor areas outside of business hours.
Battery-powered scrubber dryers offer maximum flexibility and prevent tripping hazards. Great and small: Kärcher offers battery-powered versions in every design.
We recommend our environmentally friendly combustion engine versions (diesel or LPG) for large outdoor or well-ventilated indoor areas. Combustion engine floor cleaning machines by Kärcher are only available in the ride-on scrubber dryer design.
Scrubber dryers with or without integrated traction drive?
Comfort, weight and user-friendliness are crucial factors in deciding whether the machine should be equipped with or without integrated traction drive. A lighter scrubber dryer with a tank volume of up to approx. 50 litres can easily be operated without traction drive. We recommend integrated traction drive on larger models as it is not possible to operate a machine of that size using your own body weight for longer periods of time without tiring.
Floor cleaning machines without traction motors use the rotation of the brushes to move the machine forwards. The amount of effort required by the operator to do so is kept to a minimum.
The active and adjustable traction motor on a floor cleaning machine with traction drive, on the other hand, moves the machine forwards, making very long periods of operation possible without tiring.
Scrubber dryers tailored to you
A Kärcher floor cleaning machine can also be used for special applications, such as crystallisation or coating removal, if equipped with the right accessories. As well as making sure that the availability of all wear parts is a given, we also offer an extensive range of pads, disc and roller brushes, suction lips, squeegees, batteries and battery chargers, equipping your machine for your exact cleaning requirements. Various attachment kits, such as our Home Base Kit, for easily transporting manual cleaning tools are also available. So you receive a scrubber dryer that is tailored to your exact needs.
Cleaning Agent
The right cleaning agent for your scrubber dryer
Regardless of floor type, floor cleaning machine or level of dirt, Kärcher offers a breadth of cleaning agents developed to meet your various requirements perfectly. Not only economical in use and highly effective against every type of dirt, but also environmentally friendly and gentle enough to meet the latest standards in research, of course.
Efficient germ reduction for increased hygiene requirements
Our attachment kit for scrubber dryers for disinfecting surfaces using a spray helps you achieve a whole new cleaning level with little money and material. Dispensing suitable disinfectant via the spray lance or hand nozzle can effectively reduce the number of germs on floors, walls and furniture. Observing applicable guidelines, it is possible to achieve professional spray disinfection using suitable disinfectant. The accessories are suitable for use in train stations, airports, offices and commercial buildings, retirement and care facilities, nurseries, schools, swimming pools and sports facilities. Retrofitting is currently possible for both the B 150 R and B 200 R scrubber dryers.
Efficiency of the future – Sweeping and scrubbing in one work step
Our scrubbers and vacuum sweepers clean confined spaces as well as large areas more efficiently.
- Save time and costs
- Clean large areas quickly and thoroughly
- Effective against dirt
Now even better
Efficient, long-lasting and economical – the new B 50/70 R Ride-on scrubber dryer now makes cleaning large areas, such as in supermarkets, airports and warehouses, even easier. Thanks to its updated components it now offers an even better cleaning result for maximum convenience.
Brilliant outlook
Compact, manoeuvrable, convenient: our ride-on scrubber dryers can easily clean large areas starting from 1500 m² as found in warehouses, for example, car parks or shopping centres. The high seating position ensures a good overview of the areas to be cleaned at all times. However, should things ever get tight, the small turning circle ensures incredible manoeuvrability. Thanks to the clearly laid-out control panel, the machines are intuitive to operate – so just take a seat and off you go.
Quick and flexible in no time at all
Obstacles and areas filled with objects are no longer a problem when cleaning: The compact scrubber dryers clean small to medium-sized areas, such as in restaurants, kitchens, shops and hotels, in an instant. Their manoeuvrability makes them easy to drive – even narrow passages can now be cleaned easily. The different models achieve optimal results on a wide variety of surfaces and bring back the shine to all floor coverings. Thanks to their suction lip technology, floors are not just clean, but also dry and can be walked on immediately afterwards.
Advice, service and sales
Store locator: professional scrubbers and scrubber dryers are available at all Kärcher specialist retailers.
Contact Kärcher: use our contact form or call us directly on 1-300-22-3188.
Professional newsletter: subscribe to our professional newsletter now if you would like to receive information from Kärcher in the future about new products and promotions.