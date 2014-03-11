Water Pumps: High-Performance for Every Water Management Task
Kärcher has powerful, easy-to-use water pumps for every requirement and a wide variety of situations. Do you want to use reclaimed water from alternative sources in your home and garden to save precious drinking water? Kärcher's booster centrifugal pumps reliably convey rainwater and groundwater from barrels, cisterns or wells to wherever it is needed. You can buy booster pumps from Kärcher for both watering your garden and for household use, for example as home pumps. If you want to empty your pool or garden pond before a spring clean, a submersible pump from Kärcher is the perfect solution. You can choose between models for clear water and models for dirty water. As a manufacturer, Kärcher has extensive experience in pump development and production – including for professional use. You can now benefit from this industrial expertise.
The perfect pump for every situation
Powerful Kärcher submersible pumps offer quick, reliable help if you want to pump out clear or dirty water. Kärcher submersible pumps contain the tried-and-trusted ceramic slide ring sealing used in professional applications. This high-quality sealing makes the pumps more robust, prolongs their service life and means they are perfect for demanding use in and around the home.
Even if you need to act fast in a flood situation, a submersible pump is the perfect solution. Whether there's been a washing machine leak, heavy rain or a blocked drain, a Kärcher submersible pump safely and reliably helps to remove water in an instant.
Different Submersible pumps
SP Flat
Flat-suction submersible pumps from the SP Flat series suction slightly dirty or clear water to a level of just 1 mm. This type of water pump is used, for example, to pump out water from a pool before a restorative clean or to quickly remove water in the home after a washing machine leak.
Specifications:
- Suction Depth: 1 mm
- Use: Clear water removal
Features:
- Ideal for pools and washing machine leaks
- Flat-suction capability
Benefits:
- Efficiently removes clear water
- Easy to use
SP Dirt
Dirty water pumps enable very dirty, sludgy waste water to be pumped out. Even larger particles with a grain size of up to 30 mm are no problem. This means that these products are recommended for pumping out garden ponds or to provide quick help with floods or if excavation pits fill up.
Specifications:
- Particle Size: Up to 30 mm
- Use: Dirty water removal
Features:
- Suitable for garden ponds and floodwater
- Handles large particles
Benefits:
- Quick water removal
- Robust performance
SP Dual
Versatile with a 2-in-1 function: SP Dual pumps combine flat suction down to 1 mm with the option of pumping out dirty water with particle sizes of up to 20 mm. The filter basket in the base of the casing can be adapted to any application quickly and easily. The SP Dual is perfect for pumping out water from flooded cellars, garden ponds and pools.
Specifications:
- Suction Depth: 1 mm
- Particle Size: Up to 20 mm
- Use: Both clear and dirty water
Features:
- Versatile 2-in-1 function
- Adaptable filter basket
Benefits:
- Flexible use for different water types
- Reliable and efficient
BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR OASIS
We have the right solution for every requirement, and our innovative pumps can help you to water your green oasis effortlessly and in a sustainable manner. The booster pumps convey rainwater and groundwater to where it is needed, in the garden and in the home. Submersible pumps, by contrast, are for removing water that is unwanted or no longer needed. And your job? Simply sit back and relax!