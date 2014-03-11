Water Pumps: High-Performance for Every Water Management Task

Kärcher has powerful, easy-to-use water pumps for every requirement and a wide variety of situations. Do you want to use reclaimed water from alternative sources in your home and garden to save precious drinking water? Kärcher's booster centrifugal pumps reliably convey rainwater and groundwater from barrels, cisterns or wells to wherever it is needed. You can buy booster pumps from Kärcher for both watering your garden and for household use, for example as home pumps. If you want to empty your pool or garden pond before a spring clean, a submersible pump from Kärcher is the perfect solution. You can choose between models for clear water and models for dirty water. As a manufacturer, Kärcher has extensive experience in pump development and production – including for professional use. You can now benefit from this industrial expertise.

The perfect pump for every situation

Powerful Kärcher submersible pumps offer quick, reliable help if you want to pump out clear or dirty water. Kärcher submersible pumps contain the tried-and-trusted ceramic slide ring sealing used in professional applications. This high-quality sealing makes the pumps more robust, prolongs their service life and means they are perfect for demanding use in and around the home.

Even if you need to act fast in a flood situation, a submersible pump is the perfect solution. Whether there's been a washing machine leak, heavy rain or a blocked drain, a Kärcher submersible pump safely and reliably helps to remove water in an instant.

Learn More

Submersible pumps

Different Submersible pumps

Kärcher pumps

SP Flat

Flat-suction submersible pumps from the SP Flat series suction slightly dirty or clear water to a level of just 1 mm. This type of water pump is used, for example, to pump out water from a pool before a restorative clean or to quickly remove water in the home after a washing machine leak.


Specifications:

  • Suction Depth: 1 mm
  • Use: Clear water removal


Features:

  • Ideal for pools and washing machine leaks
  • Flat-suction capability


Benefits:

  • Efficiently removes clear water
  • Easy to use
Kärcher pumps

SP Dirt

Dirty water pumps enable very dirty, sludgy waste water to be pumped out. Even larger particles with a grain size of up to 30 mm are no problem. This means that these products are recommended for pumping out garden ponds or to provide quick help with floods or if excavation pits fill up.


Specifications:

  • Particle Size: Up to 30 mm
  • Use: Dirty water removal


Features:

  • Suitable for garden ponds and floodwater
  • Handles large particles


Benefits:

  • Quick water removal
  • Robust performance
Kärcher pumps

SP Dual

Versatile with a 2-in-1 function: SP Dual pumps combine flat suction down to 1 mm with the option of pumping out dirty water with particle sizes of up to 20 mm. The filter basket in the base of the casing can be adapted to any application quickly and easily. The SP Dual is perfect for pumping out water from flooded cellars, garden ponds and pools.


Specifications:

  • Suction Depth: 1 mm
  • Particle Size: Up to 20 mm
  • Use: Both clear and dirty water

Features:

  • Versatile 2-in-1 function
  • Adaptable filter basket

Benefits:

  • Flexible use for different water types
  • Reliable and efficient

Submersible pumps: draining clear water

Using flat-suction water pumps, clear water can be pumped out of pools, water butts or from floors after washing machine leaks down to a level of 1 mm.

• Flat-suction pumps
• Dual submersible pumps

Submersible pumps: draining dirty water

Dirty water pumps are suitable for quickly pumping out floodwater or water from garden water butts or excavation pits.

• Dirty water pumps
• Dual submersible pumps

BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR OASIS

We have the right solution for every requirement, and our innovative pumps can help you to water your green oasis effortlessly and in a sustainable manner. The booster pumps convey rainwater and groundwater to where it is needed, in the garden and in the home. Submersible pumps, by contrast, are for removing water that is unwanted or no longer needed. And your job? Simply sit back and relax!

Pumps FAQ'S

Maintaining your Kärcher pump involves several steps to ensure its longevity and efficiency. After each use, it's important to rinse the pump to remove any debris and prevent clogs. Regularly inspect and replace the filters as needed to maintain optimal performance.

Yes, Kärcher pumps are designed to handle both clear and dirty water, depending on the model. For instance, the SP Flat series is ideal for pumping out clear water, while the SP Dirt series is capable of handling very dirty, sludgy water with larger particles. The SP Dual pumps offer versatility by combining the features of both, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, including handling both clear and dirty water.

Kärcher dirty water pumps are designed to handle different particle sizes depending on the model. The SP Dirt pumps can manage particles up to 30 mm in size, making them suitable for very dirty water conditions such as those found in garden ponds or floodwater. The SP Dual pumps, on the other hand, can handle particles up to 20 mm, providing a versatile solution for both clear and dirty water.

Choosing the right Kärcher pump depends on several factors. First, determine whether you need to pump clear or dirty water. Check the maximum particle size each pump can handle to ensure it suits your needs. Consider the specific application, such as whether you need the pump for pools, ponds, or floodwater. Assess the pump's capacity and power to ensure it meets your volume and speed requirements. By understanding these factors, you can select the pump that best fits your needs.

Yes, Kärcher pumps are well-suited for professional use. They are built with high-quality materials and advanced technology, ensuring reliable performance and durability.Their robust design and efficient operation make them a preferred choice for professionals who need dependable water management solutions.