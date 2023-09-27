Submersible Pumps by Kärcher
Kärcher submersible pumps are extremely robust and very long-lasting – even with demanding use in the private sector. This is made possible by a tried-and-trusted ceramic slide ring sealing used in professional applications, which is particularly hard-wearing. With our submersible pumps for dirty water, even contaminated, sludgy water can be conveyed easily from A to B at high pressure and a considerable delivery height. Flat-suction pumps can suck away clear or only slightly dirty water down to a level of just 1 mm. All that's left to do is wipe the surface dry. The new submersible flat-suction dirty water pump meets both challenges brilliantly.
Kärcher Submersible Pumps: Efficient Solutions for Water Removal
Kärcher Submersible Pumps are designed to provide reliable and efficient water removal solutions for both residential and commercial needs. Whether you're dealing with a flooded basement, needing to drain a pool, or managing water levels in a pond or rainwater tank, Kärcher's range of submersible pumps offers powerful performance and easy operation.
Kärcher submersible pumps: Available model in Malaysia
The SP 9.500 Dirt is ideal for quickly removing water from flooded areas or draining pools. It handles clean and dirty water with particles up to 20 mm in size.
Key Features:
- Pump capacity of up to 9,500 liters per hour.
- Maximum submersion depth of 7 meters.
- Integrated float switch for automatic operation.
Best For: Homeowners dealing with occasional flooding or water drainage tasks.
Designed for clear water applications, the SP 11.000 Flat can pump out water to a residual depth of just 25 mm, leaving surfaces almost dry.
Key Features:
- Pump capacity of up to 11,000 liters per hour.
- Flat suction capability down to 1 mm.
- Compact and easy to store.
Best For: Draining pools, tanks, and removing residual water Maximum submersion depth of 7 meters..
The SP 16.000 Dirt is a versatile pump that efficiently handles both clean and dirty water, with particles up to 20 mm in size. It's suitable for more demanding tasks.
Key Features:
- Pump capacity of up to 16,000 liters per hour.
- Robust and durable design for extended use.
- Float switch for automatic operation.
Best For: Frequent water removal tasks in larger areas or with higher water volumes.
The SP 22.000 Dirt Inox is the top-of-the-line model, offering maximum performance for the most demanding water removal tasks. It features a stainless steel housing for added durability.
Key Features:
- Pump capacity of up to 22,000 liters per hour.
- Stainless steel housing for enhanced durability.
- Capable of handling dirt particles up to 30 mm in size.
- Best For: Industrial applications, large construction sites, or extensive water removal tasks.
Kärcher submersible pumps for demanding tasks
Model
Availability
SP 9.000 Flat
-
SP 17.000 Flat Level Sensor
-
SP 16.000 Dual
-
SP 9.500 Dirt
✔
SP 11.000 Dirt
✔
SP 16.000 Dirt
✔
SP 22.000 Dirt
-
SP 22.000 Dirt Level Sensor
✔
Submersible dirty water pumps
Robust through and through and particularly long-lasting, our submersible dirty water pumps do their job perfectly wherever they are needed. They are the first choice if quick action is required in a flood situation, but are also ideal for pumping out ornamental garden ponds before a restorative clean, for example. The dirty water can contain particles with a grain size of up to 30 mm.Video
Areas of application
Depending on the area of application and degree of contamination of the water being pumped, you can purchase either a submersible clear water pump or a dirty water pump. The following table shows which products are most suitable for each application.
Highlights
Powerful, robust and extra long-lasting – these are the qualities our Kärcher submersible pumps have to offer. At considerable delivery heights, they can handle any task in or around the home, no matter how demanding, and, depending on the performance class, transport up to 22,000 litres of water per hour. Protected by an oil chamber, a ceramic slide ring sealing reduces wear and considerably increases the lifetime of the submersible pumps.
Features and advantages of Kärcher submersible pumps
Key Features of Kärcher Submersible Pumps:
- High Water Removal Capacity: Kärcher submersible pumps are equipped with robust motors that efficiently remove large volumes of water in minimal time, making them ideal for emergency flood situations or regular maintenance tasks.
- Durable Construction: Built to withstand challenging environments, these pumps are made from high-quality materials that resist wear and tear, ensuring long-term reliability.
- User-Friendly Design: With features like integrated handles, lightweight construction, and easy-to-connect hoses, Kärcher submersible pumps are designed for hassle-free use by anyone, regardless of experience level.
- Automatic Operation: Selected models feature a float switch for automatic on/off operation, which activates the pump as soon as water is detected, providing hands-free convenience.
- Versatile Applications: Suitable for clean and dirty water, these pumps are versatile enough to handle a wide range of water removal tasks, from home emergencies to professional uses.
Extremely long-lasting
Protected by an oil chamber, the ceramic slide ring sealing increases the lifetime of the submersible pumps.
Flexible switching level adjustment
Setting the switching level is particularly easy thanks to the height-adjustable float switch.
Perfect protection
The prefilter, available in integrated form or as an optional accessory, reliably protects the pump against blockages.
Automatic pump start
The level sensor reacts immediately – even at a low water level.
Mop-dry pumping results
Once the stand has been folded away, the flat-suction submersible pumps can remove water to a depth of 1 mm for mop-dry results.
Individual switching level
The switching level can be infinitely adjusted – simply by moving the level sensor.
Manual or automatic
Easy switching from manual on and off to automatic mode.
Practical, quick connection
Fast and convenient hose operation thanks to Quick Connect.
Calculation of pump capacity
Pump performance curve
The relevant criteria include the flow rate and delivery pressure required for the application (= delivery height). From the pump performance curve, a suitable pump can be selected using the calculated values.
The pumps shown may vary depending on the range available in each country.
Sample calculation for choice of correct submersible pump:
- Choosing the right pump largely depends on the volume of water, which is calculated as follows: rectangular area: length × width × average depth (m) × 1000 = tank content (l). Round area: diameter × diameter × average depth (m) × 0.78 × 1000 = tank content (l).
(Example of pool: 6 m × 3 m × 1 m × 1000 = 18,000 l)
- Depending on the area of use and application, you can opt for a dirty water pump or a flat-suction pump. The overview of applications above can help you choose the right pump type.
(Example: flat-suction pump)
- Look at the relevant diagram and focus on the pump performance curves, as well as the performance curves for a 10 m long 1" PrimoFlex® hose or a 10 m long 1 1/4" fabric hose, depending on the type of hose you want to use. (Example: 1" PrimoFlex® hose)
Result of sample calculation:
You can now comfortably read off the corresponding approximate flow rate at the intersections of the hose performance curve and pump performance curve. Divide your previously calculated water volume by the flow rate (can be read from the horizontal axis). In this way, you can obtain the expected pump duration in hours.
If you have to overcome a height difference* when pumping, move the performance curve of the corresponding hose up by the respective number of metres. (Example: max. height difference = 1 m; performance curve must be moved up 1 m on the vertical axis.)
The intersection for the SP 9.000 Flat is at approx. 3800 l/h, for the SP 17.000 Flat Level Sensor at 5200 l/h. This gives a pumping duration of approx. 4 ¾ hours with the SP 9.000 Flat. Whereas the SP 17.000 Flat Level Sensor would only need 3 ½ hours and would therefore be the better solution for this application.
* Difference in height between the water surface and end of the hose.
Accessories
As a reliable system provider, we offer our customers a comprehensive range of high-quality original accessory parts. There are many different fields of application around the home for our tried-and-trusted pump systems. With Kärcher original accessories, you are always well-equipped.
Practical fabric hose
The flexible fabric hose with stainless steel hose clamp and wing screw can be connected without any tools and stored in a space-saving manner.
Reliable and compatible
Spiral and garden hoses are perfect for connecting to all Kärcher pumps.
Easy connection
By using Kärcher adapters and connections, you can join hoses and pumps together safely and without problems.
Perfectly equipped
The removable prefilter increases the functional reliability of your submersible pump and protects the pump impeller against any blockages.
You can find the right accessories for your pump on the product page.
Why Choose Kärcher Submersible Pumps?
Kärcher is a trusted name in the cleaning industry, known for its innovative products and commitment to quality. By choosing Kärcher, you benefit from advanced technology, reliable performance, and comprehensive after-sales support, including servicing and spare parts availability. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional, Kärcher Submersible Pumps offer the ideal solution for effective and efficient water management.