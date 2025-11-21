With a pumping capacity of up to 11,000 litres per hour, it's no problem for the SP 11,000 Dirt submersible pump to quickly pump water out of water butts and garden ponds. It reliably pumps out clean and dirty water containing dirt particles up to 20 mm in diameter. A prefilter is also available as an option to protect the pump impeller in case of even larger dirt particles. The submersible dirty water pump is also fitted with a float switch that switches the pump on and off depending on the water level, thereby also preventing dry running. The float switch can be fixed so that the pump can be used even at a low water level, down to a residual water depth of 25 mm. Additional extras: The robust slide ring sealing for an extra-long lifetime, a possible extension of warranty to five years and the Quick Connect connection thread for quickly connecting 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.