Steam Cleaners for Your Home

Deep Cleaning Without Harsh Chemicals

Steam cleaners have always stood for pore-deep cleanliness and function without chemical cleaning agents. In times of increased hygiene awareness, these properties are more in demand than ever. The devices can be used almost anywhere in the household and are suitable, among other things, for hygienically cleaning door handles, fittings and surfaces. If used properly, Kärcher steam cleaners remove up to 99.999% of enveloped viruses*, such as the coronavirus or influenza, and 99.99% of common household bacteria** from hard surfaces. As at the present time disinfectants are to be reserved primarily for outpatient and inpatient care, steam cleaners can make a valuable contribution to general hygiene in private households.

*Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus).