Steam Cleaners for Your Home
How to Choose the Right Steam Cleaner for your home needs?
One for everything: the steam cleaner. The Kärcher steam cleaners ensure cleanliness in the entire household and your family can be sure that everything is cleaned fibre-deep – completely without chemicals. Thanks to the top cleaning performance, the steam kills up to 99.99 %* of coronavirus and all bacteria and ensures maximum hygiene and a healthy living environment. Whether in the kitchen, bathroom, on floors or even for the ironing, Kärcher really goes full steam and delivers top results. Discover the diversity of possible applications now!
Features and Benefits
Deep Cleaning Without Harsh Chemicals
Steam cleaners have always stood for pore-deep cleanliness and function without chemical cleaning agents. In times of increased hygiene awareness, these properties are more in demand than ever. The devices can be used almost anywhere in the household and are suitable, among other things, for hygienically cleaning door handles, fittings and surfaces. If used properly, Kärcher steam cleaners remove up to 99.999% of enveloped viruses*, such as the coronavirus or influenza, and 99.99% of common household bacteria** from hard surfaces. As at the present time disinfectants are to be reserved primarily for outpatient and inpatient care, steam cleaners can make a valuable contribution to general hygiene in private households.
*Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus).
**When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Eliminates 99.99% of Bacteria and Germs
- Hygiene and fibre-deep cleanliness with steam – completely without chemicals, just with mains water
- Elimination of 99.99 per cent* of all common household bacteria on hard surfaces
- Better cleaning performance than with conventional manual cleaning methods with detergent
- High steam temperature, strong steam generation
* Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.99% of all common household bacteria from common household hard surfaces.
Easy to Use and Maintain
The floor can be a real stomping ground. Unfortunately not only for crawling babies, playing children and pets, but also for bacteria and dirt. Steam cleaners are the perfect solution. On hard surfaces such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, they reliably ensure hygiene and cleanliness without leaving behind chemical residues. The EasyFix floor nozzle with lamellas ensures that the steam remains in contact with the floor for a long time to produce its maximum effect. The clean result: 99.99 per cent of common household bacteria are eliminated. Kärcher steam cleaners are thus considerably more hygienic than conventional wiping mops**. Thanks to the carpet glider, carpets can also be conveniently refreshened with the steam cleaner.
** When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner the cleaning performance is better than cleaning with a manual mop and detergent. Tested according to international performance standards.
Features and Benefits
SC 4 EasyFix
With detachable tank for simple refilling and floor nozzle EasyFix for maximum cleaning performance and simple, contactless cloth changing.
SC 3 EasyFix
With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, it is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system saves on manual descaling.
SC 2 Upright EasyFix
With 2-stage steam flow control for different floors and detachable, continuously refillable water tank for uninterrupted work. No additional descaling necessary thanks to descaling technology.
SC 2 Deluxe EasyFix
The compact SC 2 Deluxe EasyFix with illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode. Ideal for all hard surfaces throughout the home.
How do I use Steam Cleaner
Hygienic cleanliness in the kitchen with Kärcher steam cleaners
Kitchen cleaning
Whether it is fixtures and fittings, wall tiles, glass or plastic surfaces, the extraction hood, hob or sink: the steam cleaner leaves the kitchen hygienically clean – without huge physical effort and without chemical residues.
Home Steam Cleaners Applications
With the SC steam cleaners, it's full steam ahead against dirt. A steam cleaner allows you to clean almost all of your household surfaces in a way that is thorough, hygienic and eco-friendly – right down to the smallest crevices. Kärcher steam cleaners offer effortless cleanliness and, thanks to an extensive range of accessories, replace multiple conventional cleaning products.
Floor cleaning
The SC steam cleaner ensures maximum cleanliness and hygiene when cleaning stone, PVC, laminate or varnished parquet flooring – and all without chemical residues.
Kitchen cleaning
Whether fittings, wall tiles, glass and synthetic surfaces, extractor hoods, hobs, stoves or sinks, the SC steam cleaner makes the kitchen hygienically clean – and all this without stress.
Bathroom cleaning
The SC steam cleaner does the job perfectly and ensures absolute hygienic cleanliness, even when cleaning wall tiles, glass and mirror surfaces, windows, fittings, shower cabins, cracks and crevices.
Only one tool required thanks to an extensive range of accessories
The extensive accessory line for Kärcher's steam cleaners opens up a multitude of application possibilities in and around the house.
You can find the right accessories for your machine with our accessory finder.
Sustainability
The most environmentally friendly way to clean
Steam cleaning saves up to 80% water compared with conventional cleaning methods and does not pollute waste water with chemicals. One litre of water is enough to create 1,700 litres of steam – enough to clean a 60 m² apartment thoroughly.
In addition, Kärcher steam cleaners allow energy savings of up to 25% compared with other manufacturers. Thanks to the innovative floor nozzle with slat technology, cleaning results are 25% better, saving both cleaning time and energy. Like all other Kärcher devices, our steam cleaners are over 90% recyclable once they reach the end of their service lives.
Typical Kärcher quality
Steam cleaners made by Kärcher: this means outstanding expertise and over 20 years' experience with our own development and production. Our devices impress with their constantly high steam quality and steam power, and high-quality, robust and durable materials, as well as the highest safety requirements which meet Kärcher's own standards. At the Kärcher research centre in Winnenden, new innovations are born, like VapoHydro or our intelligent slat technology, for devices which improve with every generation.