Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Karcher's steam vacuum cleaner combine the advantages of steam cleaners with the strengths of wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Our vacuum steam mop can steam clean, vacuum and dry in a single pass. This multifunctional cleaning machine are ideal for use around the home.
Simple, convenient, time-saving and healthy way to clean without chemicals.
Non-stop steam with two-tank system
The tank can be quickly and easily filled at any time for uninterrupted working. This way, you no longer have to wait until the tank has cooled down before refilling the tank.
Extremely hygienic
Thanks to the five-step steam flow control, the steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt. Thanks to the high steam temperature, things do not just look clean – the Kärcher SV 7 gets them squeaky clean and hygienic.
Allergy sufferers can breathe a sigh of relief
Vacuuming with the 4-filter system, but without a dust bag. The dust is bound in the water filter. The HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998) removes respirable particles. The exhaust air is therefore cleaner than the ambient air.
Convenient operation
The Kärcher SV 7 steam vacuum cleaner impresses you with how simple it is to operate. The suction power can be controlled in four stages via the handle. The steam flow can be regulated on the device in five stages.
Easy, convenient and time-saving. Steam vacuuming without chemicals.
Best steam vacuum cleaner for wet and dry vacuuming
More than just vacuuming, Kärcher steam vacuum cleaners, as the name suggests, generate hot steam which naturally removes stubborn stains and kills bacteria. In areas like the toilet and kitchen, hygiene is more than surface-clean. Usual vacuuming only picks up dirt you can see, but do consider what is invisible to the naked eye as bacteria grow best in warm, moist environments. Are you willing to risk your health?
Take a look at how our machine works. The vacuum captures dirt, steam wets the surface and subsequently dries it.With the HEPA filter fitted to this machine, it renders a four-stage filtration system. While the dust is bound in the water filter, it leaves behind a cleaner and more purified air.
No worries even if you have a spacious area to clean as the tank can be refilled easily and the water can be heated quickly for non-stop use.
Wait no more and get your tiles sparkling and floors squeaky clean with minimal hassle with Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner Malaysia today!
Incredible Cleaning Results In Just One Go
Hygienically clean
When it comes to bathrooms and toilets, just looking clean is not enough. The SV 1905 steam vacuum cleaner ensures impeccable cleanliness and hygiene using hot steam.
Two in one
Steam and dry vacuuming is possible without changing the filter. The vacuumed water is absorbed by the water filter.