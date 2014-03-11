Best steam vacuum cleaner for wet and dry vacuuming

More than just vacuuming, Kärcher steam vacuum cleaners, as the name suggests, generate hot steam which naturally removes stubborn stains and kills bacteria. In areas like the toilet and kitchen, hygiene is more than surface-clean. Usual vacuuming only picks up dirt you can see, but do consider what is invisible to the naked eye as bacteria grow best in warm, moist environments. Are you willing to risk your health?

Take a look at how our machine works. The vacuum captures dirt, steam wets the surface and subsequently dries it.With the HEPA filter fitted to this machine, it renders a four-stage filtration system. While the dust is bound in the water filter, it leaves behind a cleaner and more purified air.

No worries even if you have a spacious area to clean as the tank can be refilled easily and the water can be heated quickly for non-stop use.

Great news for allergy sufferers

One major strategy to keep your allergy symptoms under control is by maintaining a home that's free of pollutants. While traditional wiping and sweeping can cause dust floating in the air and trigger dust allergies in you, a steam vacuum cleaner has no issue with this.

Without the use of harsh chemicals, this machine employs natural resources - water. It is 100% safer than disinfectants. As you vacuum and steam, the dirt and dust will be dissolved by steam and altogether being sucked up into the water tank. Since the dirt particles are absorbed in the water and the HEPA filter helps to trap germs, there will be no spreading of dust.

Hence, allergy sufferers are kept constantly safe as lesser allergy triggers exist in the air, ensuring an atmosphere of wellness.

Wait no more and get your tiles sparkling and floors squeaky clean with minimal hassle with Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner Malaysia today!