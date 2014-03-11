Application tips
Here you can find a clear overview of cleaning solutions at a glance, arranged thematically. If your cleaning requirement is not listed, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Outside area
Car cleaning
Here you can find the right products and accessories for quick and thorough car cleaning.
Terrace cleaning
Here you can find the right devices and accessories for cleaning your terrace once the winter is over.
Garden watering
With our garden pumps, you can water large areas fully automatically thanks to the remote control functionality.
Mossy paving
Kärcher dirt blasters are ideal for removing moss from paved surfaces.
Garden furniture cleaning
Our pressure washers make light work of unsightly marks on garden furniture caused by air pollution or from last winter.
Pipe cleaning
The pipe cleaning kit is ideal for clearing blocked pipes, both indoors and outdoors.
Facade cleaning
Not only does Kärcher offer the ideal devices for use around the home: houses themselves become dirty over time, and Kärcher cleaning appliances can bring them back to their original splendour.
Interior
Cleaning with steam
Here you will find various tips on the application possibilities of our steam cleaners: easily clean kitchens, floors, crevices, fittings, bathrooms, toilets, windows, mirrors and much more.
Carpet cleaning
Carpet cleaning is easy with the right Kärcher products.
Upholstery cleaning
Kärcher spray extraction cleaners ensure thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres of upholstered surfaces.
Sweeping & vacuuming
Where wood is planed, shavings must fall – as cleaning professionals, Kärcher offers a complete range of devices and useful accessories for efficient cleaning performance in and around the home.