upholstery cleaning

Spray extraction cleaners Overview

Kärcher's spray extraction cleaners are the ultimate solution for achieving deep, thorough cleaning of carpets, upholstery, and fabric surfaces. These powerful machines are designed to penetrate deep into fibers, removing dirt, stains, and allergens that regular vacuuming can’t reach.

What is Spray Extraction Cleaning?

Spray extraction cleaning is a method that involves spraying a cleaning solution deep into the fabric and then immediately extracting it along with the dissolved dirt. This dual-action process ensures that not only surface dirt is removed but also the embedded grime that can cause odors and degradation of fabric over time.