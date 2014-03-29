Kärcher Water Filter Vacuum Cleaners

A Solution For Allergy Sufferers

Kärcher’s Water Filter Vacuum cleaner is arguably the best vacuum cleaner in this category.

Experience superior cleaning with Kärcher water filter vacuum cleaners, designed for households seeking advanced filtration and eco-friendly cleaning. Unlike traditional vacuums, these innovative devices use water as a filtration medium to trap dust, allergens, and dirt effectively, ensuring cleaner air and spotless surfaces.

The DS 6.000 vacuum cleaner with water filter not only keeps floors clean but also keeps the air in rooms fresh and clean, creating a pleasant atmosphere. As well as impressive suction power, it filters 99.9 % of particles over 0.3 µm in size from the air, thanks to its innovative water filter, leaving nothing but a feeling of freshness in the air. In contrast to traditional vacuum cleaners with filter bags, the newly developed DS 6.000 Water filter uses the natural power of water which makes it one of the best vacuum cleaner especially for allergy sufferers.