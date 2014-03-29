Water Filter Vacuum Cleaner
Kärcher Water Filter Vacuum Cleaners
A Solution For Allergy Sufferers
Kärcher’s Water Filter Vacuum cleaner is arguably the best vacuum cleaner in this category.
The DS 6.000 vacuum cleaner with water filter not only keeps floors clean but also keeps the air in rooms fresh and clean, creating a pleasant atmosphere. As well as impressive suction power, it filters 99.9 % of particles over 0.3 µm in size from the air, thanks to its innovative water filter, leaving nothing but a feeling of freshness in the air. In contrast to traditional vacuum cleaners with filter bags, the newly developed DS 6.000 Water filter uses the natural power of water which makes it one of the best vacuum cleaner especially for allergy sufferers.
How Does a Water Filter Vacuum Cleaner Work?
Unlike standard filter-bag vacuum cleaners, the newly-developed DS 6.000 Mediclean water filter works using the natural power of water. Thanks to its high suction power, the water in the filter is rotated at high speed. This rotating water column efficiently filters out any sucked-in dust and immediately binds it in the water bath. The result is fresh and clean air, which also helps allergy sufferers. As the vacuum cleaner has a water filter, filter bags – in which allergens can multiply – are no longer needed, and mite excretions are simply emptied out with the water after use. Another advantage for allergy sufferers is that there is no longer a cloud of dust when emptying the vacuum cleaner.
Purest vacuuming pleasure
The DS 6.000 Mediclean vacuum cleaner with water filter also makes a convincing case in terms of efficiency: Its modern water filter technology means the DS 6.000 Mediclean can maintain a high level of suction power and makes buying expensive filter bags unnecessary. It delivers maximum suction power with minimum power consumption, thereby saving money.
Proven advantages for even more vacuuming comfort:
- Simple cleaning
- Easy to use
- HEPA 13 filter
- Handy built-in accessory storage on the device
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- 2 parking positions for horizontal and vertical storage
- 4 caster wheels for easy turning manoeuvre
- Adjustable telescope vacuum tube
Clean floors - fresh air
The multi-stage filter system ensures that even microscopic dirt particles 0.3 µm or more in size are extracted, leaving the exhaust air 99.99% clean.
- The transparent water filter offers an effective core filtration function
- The washable, long-lasting intermediate filter filters out tiny airborne particles from the condensed humid air.
- The HEPA high-performance filter captures allergenic pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and dust mite faeces.
Key Benefits of the Water Filtration System:
- Efficient dust and allergen trapping.
- Improved air quality with zero particle release.
- Consistent suction power without filter clogs.
How to Use And Maintain Your Kärcher Water Filter Vacuum Cleaner
Applications of Kärcher Water Filter Vacuum Cleaners
These versatile vacuums are perfect for:
- Home Use: Clean carpets, tiles, hardwood floors, and upholstery.
- Pet Owners: Effectively remove pet hair and dander.
- Allergy Management: Minimize allergens in the home environment and Remove dust mite with turbo upholstery nozzle.
- Wet Spills: Tackle liquid messes with ease.
How to Maintain Your Kärcher Water Filter Vacuum Cleaner
Proper maintenance ensures your vacuum performs at its best for years:
- Daily Care: Empty and rinse the water filter chamber after each use.
- Component Cleaning: Remove and clean the brush roller and nozzles periodically.
- Storage Tips: Store the vacuum in a cool, dry place to protect the motor and battery.
- Pro Tip: Refer to Kärcher’s user manual for specific maintenance guidelines.
Advantages of water filter vacuums
- Advanced Filtration: Captures fine dust, allergens, and pet hair with ease.
- Eco-Friendly Design: Eliminates the need for disposable dust bags, reducing waste.
- Wet and Dry Cleaning: Handles wet spills and dry debris effortlessly.
- Consistent Performance: No loss of suction power, ensuring reliable cleaning results every time.