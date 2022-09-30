Professional expertise

Different target groups in the commercial environment have different cleaning requirements: Which type of floor needs what approach to cleaning, refurbishment or maintenance? What is meant by hygienic cleaning? At what point does cleaning contribute to process reliability? What effect can cleaning have on a business's profitability? And which type of dirt can be removed with which cleaning agent? 

Kärcher expertise provides helpful answers, tips and instructions for various questions about cleaning as well as the right cleaning machines, cleaning agents and accessories for cleaning and maintenance.

Kärcher industry solutions for the automotive industry

Automotive

ReCa Cleaning

Banquet and Restaurant 

Kärcher industry solutions for the construction and handicraft industries

Construction and handicraft

Kärcher industry solutions for building service providers

Building service providers

 

Kärcher industry solutions for the healthcare industry

Healthcare

Kärcher industry solutions for the industrial sector

Industry

 

Kärcher industry solutions for the municipal and public service industries

Municipal authorities and public service

Kärcher agriculture
Kärcher industry solutions for retail

Retail

 

Kärcher industry solutions for transport and logistics

Transport and logistics

 