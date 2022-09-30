Automotive
People's cars are a matter close to their hearts. Customers are therefore not only looking for highly polished vehicles, they also consider a clean environment to be important – whether purchasing a car, visiting a workshop or at a service station. Achieving a spotless environment involves a wide range of challenging tasks.
Areas of application for the industry
Suitable products for your area of application
Contact
Contact us
Quotes and consultation
If you're looking for an industrial vacuum solution that perfectly meets your needs – a reliable, robust, efficient all-rounder for professionals – we are here to help with individual advice.
Sales Malaysia
No 5, Jln Perintis U1/52, Seksyen U1,
Kawasan Perindustrian Temasya
Glenmarie, 40150 Shah Alam
Selangor Darul Ehsan
T: 1-300-22-3188
F: 03-5567 0509
Email: karcher.my@my.karcher.com
Our hotline is manned from Monday - Friday: 8.30am - 5.30pm