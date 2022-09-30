Automotive

People's cars are a matter close to their hearts. Customers are therefore not only looking for highly polished vehicles, they also consider a clean environment to be important – whether purchasing a car, visiting a workshop or at a service station. Achieving a spotless environment involves a wide range of challenging tasks.

Automotive

Areas of application for the industry

Cleaning at workshops
Cleaning at car dealerships
Service station cleaning
Wash systems and wash bays
Mal Car Wash

Suitable products for your area of application

Kärcher sweepers/vacuum sweepers

Sweepers/vacuum sweepers

Spray extraction machines

Spray extraction machines

Kärcher steam cleaners/steam vacuum cleaners

Steam cleaners/steam vacuum cleaners

Kärcher step-on scrubber driers

Compact scrubber driers

Push scrubber driers

Push scrubber driers

Kärcher single-disc machines

Single-disc machines

Kärcher high-pressure cleaners

High-pressure cleaners

Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners

Hot water high-pressure cleaners

Kärcher vehicle wash systems

Wash systems

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Dry vacuum cleaners

Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Kärcher window and surface cleaners

Window and surface cleaners

Kärcher dry ice blasters

Dry ice blasters

Contact

Contact us

Quotes and consultation

If you're looking for an industrial vacuum solution that perfectly meets your needs – a reliable, robust, efficient all-rounder for professionals – we are here to help with individual advice.

Sales Malaysia

No 5, Jln Perintis U1/52, Seksyen U1,
Kawasan Perindustrian Temasya
Glenmarie, 40150 Shah Alam
Selangor Darul Ehsan

T: 1-300-22-3188
F: 03-5567 0509
Email: karcher.my@my.karcher.com

Our hotline is manned from Monday - Friday: 8.30am - 5.30pm

 

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