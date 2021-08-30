Car cleaning: effective equipment for vehicle washing

Vehicles need care that shines through its quality as much as the other services of your car dealership. Kärcher offers a large selection of effective equipment for the high requirements of vehicle washing: From gentle interior cleaning to the intense exterior cleaning of cars and utility vehicles. The complete programme for the cleaning of vehicles shows a cost benefit ratio that sets standards. Acquisition costs and total operating costs of the equipment are always kept as low as possible – an outstanding benefits for vehicle washing with Kärcher.