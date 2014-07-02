What is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner?

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are machines for trade and industry, as well as the hotel and restaurant trade. They eliminate both dry and damp dirt, including liquids. Commercial wet and dry vacuum cleaners are indispensable for removing coarse and fine dust, particularly for diverse work on building sites or in workshops.

Whether it's for liquids or large amounts of fine dust, they are a cut above normal dry vacuum cleaners for private or commercial use, primarily with regard to the type and amount of contamination that they can eliminate. What's more, the housing, rollers, power cables, etc. meet the demands of daily use in challenging conditions.