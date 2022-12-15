Cleaning solutions for restaurants

But without cleanliness, nothing means a thing. Whether in restaurants or catering companies: high hygiene and cleanliness standards make the difference, create trust and play a decisive role in customer satisfaction. It is therefore only logical that caterers worldwide rely on Kärcher’s efficient and effective cleaning solutions. Our customized machines for indoor, outdoor, kitchen and sanitary facilities are just as impressive as our diverse service portfolio, which stretches from maintenance all the way to financial services.

ReCa Campaign

Areas of application for the industry

ReCa Outdoor
ReCa Entrance
Professional Kampagne
Dinning Area
Toalety a umývárny
Reinigung von Großküchen
Cold Room
Loading Bay
loading Bay

Suitable products for your area of application

EB30

Electric Broom

Kärcher sweepers/vacuum sweepers

Sweepers/vacuum sweepers

Aufsitz-Kehrsaugmaschine KM 85/50 R Bp Pack

Ride-on Sweeper

Upright Carpet Vacuum

Carpet Vacuum

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Carpet Cleaner

Spray extraction machines

Spray extraction machines

Kärcher step-on scrubber driers

Compact scrubber driers

Push scrubber driers

Push scrubber driers

BD50/70R

Ride-on Scrubber

Kärcher single-disc machines

Single-disc machines

Kärcher high-pressure cleaners

High-pressure cleaners

Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners

Hot water high-pressure cleaners

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Dry vacuum cleaners

Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Kärcher window and surface cleaners

Window and surface cleaners

Kärcher steam cleaners/steam vacuum cleaners

Steam cleaners/steam vacuum cleaners

Air Blower

Air Blower

Contact us

Quotes and consultation

If you're looking for an industrial vacuum solution that perfectly meets your needs – a reliable, robust, efficient all-rounder for professionals – we are here to help with individual advice.

Sales Malaysia

No 5, Jln Perintis U1/52, Seksyen U1,
Kawasan Perindustrian Temasya
Glenmarie, 40150 Shah Alam
Selangor Darul Ehsan

T: 1-300-22-3188
F: 03-5567 0509
Email: karcher.my@my.karcher.com

Our hotline is manned from Monday - Friday: 8.30am - 5.30pm

 

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