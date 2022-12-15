Cleaning solutions for restaurants
But without cleanliness, nothing means a thing. Whether in restaurants or catering companies: high hygiene and cleanliness standards make the difference, create trust and play a decisive role in customer satisfaction. It is therefore only logical that caterers worldwide rely on Kärcher’s efficient and effective cleaning solutions. Our customized machines for indoor, outdoor, kitchen and sanitary facilities are just as impressive as our diverse service portfolio, which stretches from maintenance all the way to financial services.
Areas of application for the industry
Suitable products for your area of application
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If you're looking for an industrial vacuum solution that perfectly meets your needs – a reliable, robust, efficient all-rounder for professionals – we are here to help with individual advice.
Sales Malaysia
No 5, Jln Perintis U1/52, Seksyen U1,
Kawasan Perindustrian Temasya
Glenmarie, 40150 Shah Alam
Selangor Darul Ehsan
T: 1-300-22-3188
F: 03-5567 0509
Email: karcher.my@my.karcher.com
Our hotline is manned from Monday - Friday: 8.30am - 5.30pm