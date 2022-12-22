Store room cleaning

Floor cleaning in the store room with scrubber driers

The first thing that needs to be considered is the floor type. Store room often use ceramic tiles, such as fine stoneware tiles, because they are robust and have very low moisture absorption. Meanwhile, corporate bigger store room often have industrial flooring made of screed or resilient synthetic coverings such as synthetic resin.

Since store room floors can vary so greatly, there is also a variety of cleaning technologies to choose from. Two of the main criteria for deciding which technology to use are the condition of the floor and the types of dirt in the store room. Scrubber driers with roller technology are particularly well suited to this type of cleaning because of the large amount of coarse dirt. This is because the remaining coarse dirt can be picked up in a single operation thanks to the rollers' pre-sweeping function.