FloorPro Tyre and Abrasion Marks Remover RM 776, 10l
Special cleaner for removing rubber abrasion marks and marks caused by forklift trucks. Even adhesive tape residues and heavy oil and soot contamination are effectively removed.
Highly alkaline FloorPro Tyre and Abrasion Marks Remover RM 776, specially designed for spot cleaning and deep cleaning of industrial floors, flowing and cement screeds, and surfaces coated with epoxy resin. The separator-friendly special cleaner is applied using the two-step method – it is applied with a spray unit before the dirty water is removed with a scrubber dryer after a clear contact time. The highly effective detergent completely removes rubber abrasion marks and marks from forklift trucks, as well as residues from adhesive tape and heavy oil and soot contamination. Metal and paint processing companies using FloorPro Tyre and Abrasion Marks Remover RM 776 also benefit from its formulation, which contains no silicones.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13
|Weight (kg)
|10.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|240 x 200 x 305
Product
- Powerful special cleaner for removing tyre and abrasion marks
- Removes rubber abrasion marks and other marks left by forklift trucks
- Dissolves even the most stubborn oil, grease, tar, soot and smoke resin contamination
- Removes wax and polymer coatings
- Effectively removes adhesive tape residues
- Can also be used for final cleaning on building sites
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Floor cleaning