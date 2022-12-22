Loading Bay

For a clean working environment. Arrivals and departures, loading and unloading – the loading area is constantly in use. Dirt collects here on a daily basis. The necessity of cleaning loading bay areas should not interfere with schedules. Solutions are needed that are not an additional burden, but help to do this work quickly and efficiently. This is where Kärcher can help – with high-performance cleaning systems, sound advice and excellent service – to keep your business on track in a clean working environment.