Loading Bay
For a clean working environment. Arrivals and departures, loading and unloading – the loading area is constantly in use. Dirt collects here on a daily basis. The necessity of cleaning loading bay areas should not interfere with schedules. Solutions are needed that are not an additional burden, but help to do this work quickly and efficiently. This is where Kärcher can help – with high-performance cleaning systems, sound advice and excellent service – to keep your business on track in a clean working environment.
Outstanding performance cleaning loading bay areas.
Loading bay are not only subject to dirt produced in daily work operations, but also to environmental influences. Vehicle deposits, mud, dust and rain are easily removed with powerful Kärcher machines. Ride-on sweepers with area performances of up to 5,100 m²/ h sufficient to clean small compound loading bay effortlessly – and with high-pressure cleaners and water flow rates of up to 1,300 l/h, even the most stubborn dirt can be removed quickly.
Outdoor areas
Loading bay outdoor areas, cleanliness is essential for safety. Continuous material handling and environmental influences demand fast and effective cleaning solutions. With the high area performance of Kärcher ride-on machines, outdoor areas are effortlessly cleaned without interrupting or delaying routine loading and unloading procedures. Where wood is chopped, splinters must fall. Even behind store room, the residues of daily work can be quickly removed with Kärcher sweeper vacuums. Ride-on machines are ideal for cleaning outdoor areas or walk-behind machines for localised use. Dangerous dusts can be safely removed with a large capacity industrial vacuum.
Loading ramp
Arrivals and departures, loading and unloading – the loading area is constantly in use. Dirt collects here on a daily basis. A Kärcher high-pressure cleaner is the right solution. It easily removes stubborn residues, gets into tight corners and cleans quickly.