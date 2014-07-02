The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc is a high-performance wet and dry vacuum cleaner featuring the ApClean technology for consistently high suction power and long work intervals. The robust 75-litre stainless steel container is ideal for large quantities of dirt and can be emptied easily thanks to its tilting chassis. The vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine housing with an integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. The effective semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning system ensures suction power is always high, while also enabling longer work intervals and a long filter lifetime. The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc also features an electronic fill level control, which guarantees that the maximum permitted fill level is not exceeded during wet vacuum cleaning. The absorbed liquids can be easily disposed of via a permanently attached, oil-resistant drain hose. Thanks to the convenient clip system, accessories can be attached to the vacuum cleaner quickly and easily. The machine is fitted with a hose storage device, an accessories holder and a large storage area (e.g. for tools). Two large castors and two steering rollers give the NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc all the portability it needs.