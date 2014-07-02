Sweeper KM 70/20 C
Unfortunately, the desired product is not part of our current product range anymore. Accessories, cleaning products and operating instructions are still available. Switch to the current product range.
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
AWARDS
Best of Heimwerker Praxis 2014
Our KM 70/20 C sweeper was chosen as one of the highlights of the tools industry by the magazine "HEIMWERKER PRAXIS 1/2014".
Best Tool 2014
The KM 70/20 C sweeper was awarded the accolade "BEST TOOL 2014" by the magazine "Heimwerker Praxis".