Spray extraction cleaners
Fibre-deep cleanliness for every requirement. Whether it is a multitasking device for the fibre-deep cleaning of large areas and comprehensive accessories for all situations, a compact power pack for thorough intermediate cleaning or cordless freedom for full mobility – our Kärcher spray extraction cleaners are the perfect solution for every requirement. Even the most stubborn dirt does not stand a chance with our Kärcher spray extraction cleaners.
PERFECT FOR FAMILIES AND PET LOVERS
You no longer have to worry about spilt drinks or muddy paws. The excellent cleaning performance of our spray extraction cleaners ensures all textile surfaces are clean again quickly and all stains are removed. The intensive fibre-deep cleaning leaves your upholstery and carpets looking like new again. They are ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. Our spray extraction cleaners are specially designed to tackle stubborn dirt, allowing you to feel completely at ease in your home.
YOUR NEW CLEAN
The special problem-solver: With our spray extraction cleaners, you can remove even the most stubborn dirt, on almost all textile surfaces. From car seats and carpets, doormats to garden furniture, upholstery or fabric covers – Kärcher's spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of applications indoors and out. Grease, dirt and odours? They no longer have a chance!
DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE
Convincing fibre-deep cleaning: our spray extraction cleaners deliver clean results everywhere. They also allow you to remove embedded dirt in an instant. For powerful yet energy-efficient and hygienic cleaning. Allergy sufferers in particular can breathe a sigh of relief. Our spray extraction cleaners also impress with a long lifetime, high quality and robustness.
FOR EVERY CHALLENGE
Expand your cleaning options with our diverse range of accessories. We offer a broad selection from the spray extraction crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach areas to the spray extraction upholstery nozzle for upholstered furniture and the spray extraction floor nozzle for carpets and large textile areas. The support handle also facilitates use during floor cleaning. In addition, discover our comprehensive accessories for vacuuming floors, textile surfaces and crevices. All accessory parts are compatible with our wet and dry vacuum cleaner accessories.
FAST AND DRIP-FREE SHOE CLEANING
The Shoe!cleaner is the perfect accessory for the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners for the
thorough and convenient cleaning of sports footwear and casual shoes. Shoes are cleaned quickly, ergonomically and reliably. A simple change from the round brush to the crevice brush enables complete shoe cleaning from the sole to the top. Thanks to the innovative self-cleaning function, the Shoe!Cleaner is always clean and ready for use.
Accessories
With the comprehensive range of accessories, our spray extraction cleaners are versatile and, with the right detergent, ensure the best cleaning results. The accessories can be quickly attached and removed with just one click.