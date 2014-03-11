FREE DETERGENTS

Which Pressure Washer is right for me?

The right pressure washer makes cleaning that much easier.

The cleaning performance of a pressure washer is determined by how the water pressure and water volume are used in combination. The more optimal these two are aligned, the easier it is to remove stubborn dirt and you can clean areas faster.

Here at Kärcher, we assign our pressure washers to different performance classes, the larger the areas you have to clean or the larger number of jobs, the higher the recommended performance class. This ensures you get the most effective clean. For example, if you have a large patio area, a K7 model would suit you best, not only due to the better cleaning performance, but you will also get a longer hose length, to increase your cleaning radius without having to move your machine.