FREE DETERGENTS

Pressure Washers

With the right setting for every task. Kärcher pressure washers give you the power and control for the most effective outdoor clean. From patios, decking and cars to wheelie bins and garden furniture, whatever your cleaning needs, we have the right pressure washer for you.

Our best selling Pressure Washers

Karcher K 4 Power Control Car & Home Plus Pressure Washer

  • The Kärcher 3-in-1 car shampoo has a unique 3-in-1 formula which offers an exceptional cleaning performance. With its active dirt remover, quick-drying and ultra-shine formula for outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Suitable for use on all vehicles.
  • The stone cleaning detergent has an active dirt remover, a protective formula to keep stone cleaner for longer, and wind and weather protection. The Kärcher stone cleaner offers you outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. This product can be used on stone patios, walls and facades all around the house and garden.
K 7 - For the experts

Removal of stubborn dirt. Clean 60 m² per hour with a high quality, powerful aluminium pump. Water-cooled moter for exceptional durability. 

K 5 - For the discerning

Removal of stubborn dirt. Clean 40 m² per hour with a robust pump with aluminium components. Water-cooled motor for exceptional durability.

K 4 - For the advanced

Removal of moderate dirt. Clean 30 m² per hour. Water-cooled motor for exceptional durability.

K 3 - For the ambitious

Removal of light to moderate dirt. Clean 25 m² per hour.

K 2 - For the beginner

Removal of light dirt. Clean 20 m² per hour.

Karcher K Silent Pressure Washer

Introducing...

  1. Kärcher's silent technology brings a 50% perceived noise reduction when compared to other K 4 Pressure Washers, perfect if you have young children or you don't want to disturb the neighbours. 

  2. Although it's quiet and compact, it still has the full K 4 performance with 130 bar pressure.

  3. Our K Silent comes with three spray lances: The Vario Power spray lance, the Dirt Blaster spray lance and our new innovative eco!Booster.

  4. The eco!Booster gives a 50% higher cleaning performance, it brings back the WOW to delicate surfaces even more quickly and effortlessly than a conventional flat jet nozzle. What is more amazing is that it offers 50% higher water and energy efficiency, saving valuable resources.

A range for everyone

When it comes to outdoor cleaning, Kärcher has you covered with our extensive range of pressure washers. Each range has its own unique strengths, designed to help you with any cleaning task, whether it be maintaining your patio, washing down garden furniture or cleaning your car.

Karcher Pressure Washer Hose Reel

Premium

Premium pressure washer's come equipped with an integrated hose reel meaning you won't trip up whilst cleaning and tidying away your pressure washer becomes that bit easier.

Karcher Pressure Washer Patio Cleaner

Home Kit

Home kit pressure washers allow you to clean your home, garden & patio in the most effective & efficient way. Equipped with a Stone & Façade cleaning detergent and a T-Racer patio cleaner, you will be able to clean your patio or terrace to a higher standard in a shorter amount of time.

Karcher Pressure Washer Car Washing Brush

Car Kit

Car kit pressure washer's contain accessories that allow you achieve the perfect clean for your vehicle. Equipped with a wash brush and bottle of Car Shampoo; both of which are specifically designed to remove dirt from your car's metalwork, you can throw away the sponge and bucket of dirty water.

The eco!Booster: Go Big on Cleaning Save big on Water

Karcher Pressure Washer eco!Booster UK Group

It might just be our biggest WOW ever: the ultra-efficient Kärcher eco!Booster. With a 50 percent higher cleaning performance, it brings back the WOW to delicate surfaces even more quickly and effortlessly than a conventional flat jet nozzle. What is more amazing is that it offers 50% higher water and energy efficiency, saving valuable resources. 

SMART CONTROL

The first pressure washers with app control

This is premium class! The Kärcher Smart Control devices are the first pressure washers with app control. Whatever you need to clean, the smart application consultant shows the correct setting and sends it directly from your smartphone to the Kärcher product. Always the right pressure, always the right accessories, for optimal cleaning results.

The industry standard

Kärcher is high pressure cleaning. We are particularly proud of our Smart Control pressure washers. From the smart app connection and control, to the trigger gun and the 3-in-1 multi-jet spray lance in the devices, our many years of experience go into developing these pressure washers. 

The Smart Control range includes the K 5 and K 7 class devices.

Application Consultant

Application consultant

The application consultant in the app gives practical tips and tricks for many cleaning situations and cleaning objects, such as the optimal pressure level for the object to be cleaned, and sends the correct setting to the device.

Boost mode

Boost mode

The Smart Control devices have a Boost mode for extra power. Greater pressure is applied for 30 seconds, meaning that even more stubborn dirt is no longer a problem. Boost mode can be activated via the trigger gun or the app.

Equipment details

Everything you need

With clever equipment details such as the Smart Control trigger gun, the 3-in-1 multi jet spray lance and the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, you welcome any new cleaning challenge and face it calmly.
 

Power Control

This is what modern high-pressure cleaning looks like

When cleaning, you need the right technology. And the devices in the Power Control range offer plenty of it. Full power, smart tips and strong accessories. Like the Power Control trigger gun, for example, which shows you the set pressure directly on the display and can easily change from pressure mode to detergent mode by turning the spray lance. Or the Home & Garden app that shows you which technology will make your pressure washer even gentler and more efficient.

Water – powered by Kärcher

The Power Control pressure washers offer an impressive package of features. An extendible telescopic handle makes it easy and convenient to transport and store the devices. Depending on the model, the pressure washers have different solutions for adding detergent, including a tank or Plug 'n' Clean system. From K 3 onwards, the set pressure can be read on the trigger gun. This makes gentle, effective cleaning easier than ever.

The Power Control range includes the K 2, K 3, K 4 and K 5 class devices.

Classic

Kärcher Classic pressure washer

Simply powerful

Our Classic pressure washer is proof that you do not need to be big to achieve big things. Quite simply, these models do what they're supposed to do – clean incredibly well. To make sure they do just that, they are designed so cleverly and compactly that they can be transported to anywhere you might need them while being stored in a very space-saving manner – whether in the boot of the car or, after the work is done, on a shelf in the cellar. And they are also incredibly easy to use. In short, the perfect pressure washers for anyone who simply wants to clean with high pressure.

No compromises

You get a clean patio or a sparkling car in no time, thanks to Kärcher's trademark power and precision. Our Classic pressure washers are easy to transport and store, and great at cleaning..

The Classic range includes the K 2, K 3, K 4 and K 5 class devices.

The advantages of Kärcher pressure washers: Home of WOW

For over 70 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of high-pressure cleaning and offering customers a next-level cleaning experience thanks to its continuous innovation. There is a wide variety of reasons to use a Kärcher pressure washer – join us in the Home of WOW.

Technology that gets you ahead

Outstanding performance for up to 50% time, water and energy savings

Quality you can see and feel

Reliable brand quality, fully tested for proper functioning and performance

Experience that creates trust

Pioneer and market leader in the cleaning industry

Sustainability that helps mankind and the environment

Supporting the circular economy and reducing pollutants along the entire value chain

Products as diverse as your life

The right device for every requirement; the right accessory for every application


Home of WOW

The Home & Garden App

The brand new Kärcher Home & Garden app brings a new level of cutting-edge technology to outdoor cleaning tasks helping you with setting up, maintaining and even controlling your pressure washer. With simple start-up instructions, useful maintenance tips and even a control pad allowing you to change the power settings of your Smart Control pressure washer, the Home & Garden app has you covered when it comes to cleaning. You can use the app to register any Kärcher pressure washer.

Which Pressure Washer is right for me?

The right pressure washer makes cleaning that much easier.

The cleaning performance of a pressure washer is determined by how the water pressure and water volume are used in combination. The more optimal these two are aligned, the easier it is to remove stubborn dirt and you can clean areas faster.

Here at Kärcher, we assign our pressure washers to different performance classes, the larger the areas you have to clean or the larger number of jobs, the higher the recommended performance class. This ensures you get the most effective clean. For example, if you have a large patio area, a K7 model would suit you best, not only due to the better cleaning performance, but you will also get a longer hose length, to increase your cleaning radius without having to move your machine.

Karcher K7 performance
 
Karcher K5 performance
 
Karcher K4 performance
 
Karcher K3 performance
 
Karcher K2 performance
 

Discover the different uses of pressure washers

Pressure washing is the most effective way to clean outdoors and is extremely easy: connect your device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer, and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for patio or decking, car cleaning, clearing the guttering or even cleaning the bins, the application possibilities are virtually endless. The pressure is always greatest the closer you are to the nozzle, therefore the distance of the nozzle to the surface you are cleaning should be adjusted accordingly to get the perfect cleaning result. The new Full Control trigger guns help to ensure you can easily find the right pressure setting for the surface you want to clean.

Karcher Pressure Washer applications

Pressure washers offer the right solution for every cleaning task!

Our research shows that some of the more common outdoor cleaning tasks include:

  • bicycles
  • lawn and garden tools/machines
  • patio furniture
  • fences and walkways
  • motorcycles and scooters
  • small cars
  • steps and entrances
  • mid-size cars, trucks and SUV's
  • brick and stone walls
  • RV's and off-road vehicles
  • swimming pools and large patio areas
  • home exteriors and driveways

Application tips and how to guides

For further uses of pressure washers and handy how to guides, such as:

For further application area click on the button below. 

Karcher Detergent
Kärcher Know How

Kärcher Makes a Difference

For over 60 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of pressure washing, with more than 1,300 patents as evidence of the company's inventive spirit which make Kärcher the world's leader. Our focus is always on the needs of our customers.

This means that in comparison to competitors Kärcher Jet Washers are characterized by the faster removal of dirt and therefore better cleaning efficiency. This means cleaning is quicker for you, by up to 50%, this means you also save up to 50% on water and electricity. The patented Kärcher nozzle technology suited to each individual model makes this possible. These advantages have been scientifically tested by the renowned and independent Fraunhofer Institute.

Every Kärcher pressure washer is quality tested before leaving the production plant. They are also manufactured exclusively in our own manufacturing facilities. 

Quality tested

100% of our pressure washers are quality tested before they leave the factory. 

More cleaning power

Water is usually supplied at 4 bar out of a garden tap, Kärcher power washers can provide up to 160 bar pressure. 

Save water

Water is ejected through a small high-pressure nozzle as a concentrated jet with a high cleaning effect, therefore you use less water.

Clean faster

The patented Kärcher nozzle technology suited to each individual model makes it possible to save up to 50% cleaning time when compared to the competition.

Better for the environment

All Kärcher pressure washers can be used from an alternative water source. This means that our machines can be used during a hose pipe ban and makes them environmentally friendly. 

Being able to use them from an alternative water source also gives you greater flexibility when working, as you will not be tied to remaining near your water mains source. 

Alternative water source

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR PRESSURE WASHER

Karcher Pressure Washer page banner

Pressure Washer Accessories

Expand your pressure washer’s range of applications with Kärcher accessories.

Karcher Pressure Washer detergent banner

Cleaning and Care Agents

Achieve faster results with Kärcher’s specially formulated cleaning and care agents.

Did you know Kärcher also have a range of pressure washers suitable for a wide range of industrial cleaning tasks? 

Professional Pressure Washers