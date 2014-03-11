Pressure Washers
With the right setting for every task. Kärcher pressure washers give you the power and control for the most effective outdoor clean. From patios, decking and cars to wheelie bins and garden furniture, whatever your cleaning needs, we have the right pressure washer for you.
Our best selling Pressure Washers
FREE DETERGENTS
Get TWO bottles of detergent FREE when you purchase the K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus. This offer is only available when you buy exclusively from karcher.co.uk
- The Kärcher 3-in-1 car shampoo has a unique 3-in-1 formula which offers an exceptional cleaning performance. With its active dirt remover, quick-drying and ultra-shine formula for outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Suitable for use on all vehicles.
- The stone cleaning detergent has an active dirt remover, a protective formula to keep stone cleaner for longer, and wind and weather protection. The Kärcher stone cleaner offers you outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. This product can be used on stone patios, walls and facades all around the house and garden.
K 7 - For the experts
Removal of stubborn dirt. Clean 60 m² per hour with a high quality, powerful aluminium pump. Water-cooled moter for exceptional durability.
K 5 - For the discerning
Removal of stubborn dirt. Clean 40 m² per hour with a robust pump with aluminium components. Water-cooled motor for exceptional durability.
K 4 - For the advanced
Removal of moderate dirt. Clean 30 m² per hour. Water-cooled motor for exceptional durability.
K 3 - For the ambitious
Removal of light to moderate dirt. Clean 25 m² per hour.
K 2 - For the beginner
Removal of light dirt. Clean 20 m² per hour.
Introducing...
-
Kärcher's silent technology brings a 50% perceived noise reduction when compared to other K 4 Pressure Washers, perfect if you have young children or you don't want to disturb the neighbours.
-
Although it's quiet and compact, it still has the full K 4 performance with 130 bar pressure.
-
Our K Silent comes with three spray lances: The Vario Power spray lance, the Dirt Blaster spray lance and our new innovative eco!Booster.
-
The eco!Booster gives a 50% higher cleaning performance, it brings back the WOW to delicate surfaces even more quickly and effortlessly than a conventional flat jet nozzle. What is more amazing is that it offers 50% higher water and energy efficiency, saving valuable resources.
A range for everyone
When it comes to outdoor cleaning, Kärcher has you covered with our extensive range of pressure washers. Each range has its own unique strengths, designed to help you with any cleaning task, whether it be maintaining your patio, washing down garden furniture or cleaning your car.
Premium
Premium pressure washer's come equipped with an integrated hose reel meaning you won't trip up whilst cleaning and tidying away your pressure washer becomes that bit easier.
Home Kit
Home kit pressure washers allow you to clean your home, garden & patio in the most effective & efficient way. Equipped with a Stone & Façade cleaning detergent and a T-Racer patio cleaner, you will be able to clean your patio or terrace to a higher standard in a shorter amount of time.
Car Kit
Car kit pressure washer's contain accessories that allow you achieve the perfect clean for your vehicle. Equipped with a wash brush and bottle of Car Shampoo; both of which are specifically designed to remove dirt from your car's metalwork, you can throw away the sponge and bucket of dirty water.
The eco!Booster: Go Big on Cleaning Save big on Water
It might just be our biggest WOW ever: the ultra-efficient Kärcher eco!Booster. With a 50 percent higher cleaning performance, it brings back the WOW to delicate surfaces even more quickly and effortlessly than a conventional flat jet nozzle. What is more amazing is that it offers 50% higher water and energy efficiency, saving valuable resources.
SMART CONTROL
The first pressure washers with app control
This is premium class! The Kärcher Smart Control devices are the first pressure washers with app control. Whatever you need to clean, the smart application consultant shows the correct setting and sends it directly from your smartphone to the Kärcher product. Always the right pressure, always the right accessories, for optimal cleaning results.
Application consultant
The application consultant in the app gives practical tips and tricks for many cleaning situations and cleaning objects, such as the optimal pressure level for the object to be cleaned, and sends the correct setting to the device.
Boost mode
The Smart Control devices have a Boost mode for extra power. Greater pressure is applied for 30 seconds, meaning that even more stubborn dirt is no longer a problem. Boost mode can be activated via the trigger gun or the app.
Everything you need
With clever equipment details such as the Smart Control trigger gun, the 3-in-1 multi jet spray lance and the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, you welcome any new cleaning challenge and face it calmly.
Power Control
This is what modern high-pressure cleaning looks like
When cleaning, you need the right technology. And the devices in the Power Control range offer plenty of it. Full power, smart tips and strong accessories. Like the Power Control trigger gun, for example, which shows you the set pressure directly on the display and can easily change from pressure mode to detergent mode by turning the spray lance. Or the Home & Garden app that shows you which technology will make your pressure washer even gentler and more efficient.
Classic
Simply powerful
Our Classic pressure washer is proof that you do not need to be big to achieve big things. Quite simply, these models do what they're supposed to do – clean incredibly well. To make sure they do just that, they are designed so cleverly and compactly that they can be transported to anywhere you might need them while being stored in a very space-saving manner – whether in the boot of the car or, after the work is done, on a shelf in the cellar. And they are also incredibly easy to use. In short, the perfect pressure washers for anyone who simply wants to clean with high pressure.
The advantages of Kärcher pressure washers: Home of WOW
For over 70 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of high-pressure cleaning and offering customers a next-level cleaning experience thanks to its continuous innovation. There is a wide variety of reasons to use a Kärcher pressure washer – join us in the Home of WOW.
Technology that gets you ahead
Outstanding performance for up to 50% time, water and energy savings
Quality you can see and feel
Reliable brand quality, fully tested for proper functioning and performance
Experience that creates trust
Pioneer and market leader in the cleaning industry
Sustainability that helps mankind and the environment
Supporting the circular economy and reducing pollutants along the entire value chain
Products as diverse as your life
The right device for every requirement; the right accessory for every application
The Home & Garden App
The brand new Kärcher Home & Garden app brings a new level of cutting-edge technology to outdoor cleaning tasks helping you with setting up, maintaining and even controlling your pressure washer. With simple start-up instructions, useful maintenance tips and even a control pad allowing you to change the power settings of your Smart Control pressure washer, the Home & Garden app has you covered when it comes to cleaning. You can use the app to register any Kärcher pressure washer.
Which Pressure Washer is right for me?
The right pressure washer makes cleaning that much easier.
The cleaning performance of a pressure washer is determined by how the water pressure and water volume are used in combination. The more optimal these two are aligned, the easier it is to remove stubborn dirt and you can clean areas faster.
Here at Kärcher, we assign our pressure washers to different performance classes, the larger the areas you have to clean or the larger number of jobs, the higher the recommended performance class. This ensures you get the most effective clean. For example, if you have a large patio area, a K7 model would suit you best, not only due to the better cleaning performance, but you will also get a longer hose length, to increase your cleaning radius without having to move your machine.
Discover the different uses of pressure washers
Pressure washing is the most effective way to clean outdoors and is extremely easy: connect your device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer, and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for patio or decking, car cleaning, clearing the guttering or even cleaning the bins, the application possibilities are virtually endless. The pressure is always greatest the closer you are to the nozzle, therefore the distance of the nozzle to the surface you are cleaning should be adjusted accordingly to get the perfect cleaning result. The new Full Control trigger guns help to ensure you can easily find the right pressure setting for the surface you want to clean.
Pressure washers offer the right solution for every cleaning task!
Our research shows that some of the more common outdoor cleaning tasks include:
- bicycles
- lawn and garden tools/machines
- patio furniture
- fences and walkways
- motorcycles and scooters
- small cars
- steps and entrances
- mid-size cars, trucks and SUV's
- brick and stone walls
- RV's and off-road vehicles
- swimming pools and large patio areas
- home exteriors and driveways
Application tips and how to guides
For further uses of pressure washers and handy how to guides, such as:
For further application area click on the button below.
Kärcher Makes a Difference
For over 60 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of pressure washing, with more than 1,300 patents as evidence of the company's inventive spirit which make Kärcher the world's leader. Our focus is always on the needs of our customers.
This means that in comparison to competitors Kärcher Jet Washers are characterized by the faster removal of dirt and therefore better cleaning efficiency. This means cleaning is quicker for you, by up to 50%, this means you also save up to 50% on water and electricity. The patented Kärcher nozzle technology suited to each individual model makes this possible. These advantages have been scientifically tested by the renowned and independent Fraunhofer Institute.
Every Kärcher pressure washer is quality tested before leaving the production plant. They are also manufactured exclusively in our own manufacturing facilities.
100% of our pressure washers are quality tested before they leave the factory.
Water is usually supplied at 4 bar out of a garden tap, Kärcher power washers can provide up to 160 bar pressure.
Water is ejected through a small high-pressure nozzle as a concentrated jet with a high cleaning effect, therefore you use less water.
The patented Kärcher nozzle technology suited to each individual model makes it possible to save up to 50% cleaning time when compared to the competition.
Better for the environment
All Kärcher pressure washers can be used from an alternative water source. This means that our machines can be used during a hose pipe ban and makes them environmentally friendly.
Being able to use them from an alternative water source also gives you greater flexibility when working, as you will not be tied to remaining near your water mains source.
GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR PRESSURE WASHER
Pressure Washer Accessories
Expand your pressure washer’s range of applications with Kärcher accessories.
Cleaning and Care Agents
Achieve faster results with Kärcher’s specially formulated cleaning and care agents.
Why Shop With Kärcher?
Did you know Kärcher also have a range of pressure washers suitable for a wide range of industrial cleaning tasks?