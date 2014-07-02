Industrial Vacuum Cleaners / Dedusting Solutions | Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH

7th July 1967: Bernhard Ringler establishes his own business – a contract production business for welded and turned parts – in rented premises.

1970: The company Ringler Apparatebau GmbH is founded by Bernhard Ringler with the aim of answering the question: How can we make cleaning swarf and emulsions off machine tools be made as efficient and safe as possible? The company intends to make the typical practice of sweeping away swarf a thing of the past.

1973: A breakthrough with the classic RI 300 swarf industrial vacuum cleaner: This combines the benefits of efficiently cleaning industrial environments, separating swarf from emulsions, returning the cooling emulsion to the machine, and a tipping mechanism to empty swarf. This invention, which was groundbreaking at the time, was a sales hit in Germany. The follow-up model to the RI 300 industrial vacuum is still a true classic in the industrial vacuum sector and remains popular to this day. Its steel construction, robust design and perfect handling are still the cornerstones of our solutions.

1976: Construction of the first production hall and warehouse

750 m² and additional office space. The company is exclusively a manufacturer of vacuum cleaners for the metal processing industry.

1982: Expansion of production and storage capacity by a further 600 m² and an additional 200 m² of office space

1995: The installation and shipping areas are expanded

Third construction phase

Construction of a new assembly hall, additional capacity for assembly/shipping, and an additional 600 m² testing station. New total of approx. 2200 m² of assembly, production and office space.

2003: Certification of the entire company according to ISO 9001, VDA 6.4

2010: Takeover by Alfred Kärcher

The company Alfred Kärcher SE & Co.KG takes over Ringler Apparatebau GmbH with effect from 1st September 2010

2012: Continued improvements in production depth – Made in Germany

The production facility is expanded to maintain and improve the company's depth of production. As part of this process, an additional production hall for steel frameworks and primary materials is purchased and put into operation.

2013: Customer-oriented, flexible production thanks to the new paint shop

Using two state-of-the-art painting boxes, delivery times were drastically reduced, which made production significantly more customer-focussed and flexible.

1st October 2013: Change of name to Ringler GmbH

2014: Expansion of office space due to international sales orientation

As part of the expansion of the company's international sales, an office building with training facilities and office space for sales and administration was opened. It also includes a showroom for products.

2017: A golden jubilee

The company celebrates its 50th year in business and looks back on its successful development into an innovative market leader for industrial suction solutions in Germany and Europe.

2020: Colour and brand redesign

As of 1st January 2020, the entire product portfolio is sold under the Kärcher brand name. With this initiative, Kärcher is reinforcing the uniform appearance of all products offered by the corporate group, as well as its strategic alignment, which keeps its customers in focus.

2022: Two heads are better than one – incorporating Ringler GmbH's renowned quality into Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming GmbH

With effect from 1st January 2022, the company is named Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming. Our commitment to quality continues to shape what we do every day.