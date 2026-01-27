Air Purifier

Areas of application

Living room and bedroom

Dust collects rapidly, especially in rooms where you spend a lot of time. The compact AF air purifiers effectively filter fine dust, pollen, and bacteria out of the air without taking up too much space.

Kitchen

You know the problem — the smell of lunch is still lingering hours later. The AF range’s air filters put an end to this.

Working area

If you work from home in your own office, you need a pleasant working environment. The Kärcher air filter guarantees clean room air, which in turn increases concentration.

Garage

Your own DIY corner in the garage is a great thing — but that usually means dust and chemical vapours are likely. With AF air filters, DIYers can breathe easy again.

Cellar and attic

Cellars and attics are known for being dusty. If you want to hang up your laundry or store food here, you will be thankful for the effective filters incorporated into the Kärcher air purifiers.