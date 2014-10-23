Home & Garden detergents
The right detergents make the difference. When combined with cleaning agents that are specially formulated for particular tasks, Kärcher cleaning devices deliver maximum performance. Our range includes a wide selection of cleaning agents for all cleaning tasks around the home and garden.
Kärcher offers a diverse range of detergents specifically designed to enhance cleaning performance and protect surfaces. These specialized cleaning solutions are formulated to tackle multiple types of dirt and grime effectively, ensuring a deeper clean. By using the right detergent for the job, you not only achieve superior results, you also help to maintain the longevity of your garden and furniture.
Kärcher's window cleaning concentrates, when paired with our innovative Window Vacs, ensure a streak-free, sparkling finish every time. The powerful concentrate is specifically formulated to dissolve dirt and grime effectively, leaving your windows impeccably clean, brightening your space and offering crystal-clear views, letting the sunshine in and enhancing your environment.
Kärcher detergents significantly enhance the cleaning power of our hard floor cleaners. These specially formulated solutions are designed to break down and lift stubborn dirt, grease, and grime that water alone cannot effectively remove. The detergents not only improve cleaning results but also help to protect the floor's finish, leaving it cleaner for longer and maintaining its appearance.
These detergents are formulated to effectively lift and remove stains and dirt without damaging the fibers of your carpets or upholstery. They contain surfactants that break down grime and allow it to be easily extracted by your spot or carpet cleaner. Additionally, our detergents include deodorizers that neutralize odors, leaving your surfaces smelling fresh and clean.
Our detergents are designed for all round car washing. Clean every aspect of your vehicle, inside and out, with the Kärcher Car Care range.
For over 30 years Kärcher has placed huge importance on environmental considerations and resource conservation in the development and production of its cleaning and care agents. The cleaning agents, which are specifically designed for the devices, not only guarantee optimum cleaning results but also save water, time and energy. In the manufacture of its new eco!ogic universal cleaner Kärcher is using tensides exclusively from 100% renewable raw materials and a bottle made from >96% plant-based plastic.