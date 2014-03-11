Home & Garden

Shop Kärcher products from our home and garden range. Whether it’s inside or outside of the home, Kärcher has the solution for all your cleaning missions.

Karcher FCV 4 Cordless Vacuum Mop DRTV

Karcher WD 6 Premium Wet & Dry Vacuum DRTV Dec 2025

Karcher Window Vac Autumn 2025

Karcher Steam Cleaners Autumn 2025

    Introducing...

    Karcher FCV 4 Vacuum Mop

    FCV 4 Vacuum Mop

    The 3-in-1 vacuum mop with innovative Xtra!Clean function vacuums, mops and dries, making light work of cleaning hard floors, carpets and even clearing up spilled liquids, saving up to 50 percent of time.

    • Four cleaning modes – Auto with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor, Stair!Assist, Dry and Advanced!Power mode.
    • Tackle any dirt, whether it's dust, pet hair or stubborn stains.
    • Hygienic!Spin technology with up to 500 revolutions per minute eliminates up to 99% of bacteria.
    • Up to 45 minutes of runtime clean up to 200 square metres non-stop.
    • Features an auto-start/stop function, self-cleaning function, and a washable Pure!Roll roller for maximum convenience.
    Karcher SE 2 Spot Care

    SE 2 Spot Care

    The handy SE 2 Spot Care Spot Cleaner is the perfect helper for instantly removing fresh or built-in stains on upholstery and textiles including carpets and sofas.

    • Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning results cleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces.
    • 2-tank system - Simple filling of the fresh water tank and convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
    • Practical accessory and hose storage - all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
    • Ultra-compact space-saving device.

    Sign up to our newsletter today for 10% off your first order!

    Sign Up Today
    Kärcher Pressure Washers

    Pressure Washers

    Kärcher Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Kärcher Window Vac

    Window Vac

    Kärcher Steam cleaners

    Steam cleaners

    Kärcher Carpet and Spot Cleaners

    Carpet and Spot Cleaners

    Kärcher Vacuum cleaners

    Vacuum cleaners

    Kärcher Garden Tools

    Garden Tools

    Kärcher Decking Cleaner

    Decking Cleaner

    Kärcher Mobile Cleaning

    Mobile Cleaning

    Kärcher Hard floor cleaner

    Hard floor cleaner

    Kärcher Vacuum mop

    Vacuum mop

    Kärcher Electric wiping mop

    Electric wiping mop

    Kärcher Robot vacuums and mops

    Robot vacuums and mops

    Kärcher Air treatment

    Air treatment

    Kärcher Ash vacuums

    Ash vacuums

    Kärcher Push sweepers

    Push sweepers

    Kärcher Watering systems

    Watering systems

    Kärcher Drainage pumps

    Drainage pumps

    Our best selling detergents...

    Kärcher Accessories
    Home &amp; Garden Cleaning Agents
    +1 year guarantee teaser

    Product Guarantee

    +1 extra year guarantee when you buy direct from Kärcher. View guarantee periods our Home and Garden products.

    Karcher Home & Garden Range Shot

    Register or Review Your Product

    Leave us a review or register your product to keep up-to-date with the latest information, offers and tips.

    Cleaning mirrors with WV

    Kärcher Know How

    Discover the range of cleaning possibilities with your Kärcher product using our handy range of how to guides to help you achieve the best results for your home. 

    Karcher Autumn Deals

    Autumn Deals

    All the best offers in one place...

    Why Shop With Kärcher?

    Delivery

    FREE UK Delivery on orders over £50
    ExpertAdvice

    Expert advice and support
    5YearGuarantee

    +1 extra year guarantee
    on Home & Garden machines