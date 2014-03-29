Carpet and Spot Cleaners
Hygienic cleaning for carpets, upholstery, mattresses, sofas and car seats: Our Carpet and Spot Cleaners use pressure to spray the cleaning solution deep into the fibres and vacuum it up again together with the loosened dirt. Grease, dirt and odours are removed effectively, making these machines ideally suited for allergy-sufferers and households with pets.
Introducing the all-new SE 2 Spot Care Spot Cleaner
The handy SE 2 Spot Care Spot Cleaner is the perfect helper for instantly removing fresh or built-in stains on upholstery and textiles including carpets and sofas.
- Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning results cleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces.
- 2-tank system - Simple filling of the fresh water tank and convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
- Practical accessory and hose storage - all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
- Ultra-compact space-saving device.
PERFECT FOR FAMILIES AND PET LOVERS
You no longer have to worry about spilt drinks or muddy paws. The excellent cleaning performance of our Carpet and Spot Cleaners ensures all textile surfaces are clean again quickly and all stains are removed. The intensive fibre-deep cleaning leaves your upholstery and carpets looking like new again. They are ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. Our Carpet and Spot Cleaners are specially designed to tackle stubborn dirt, allowing you to feel completely at ease in your home.
YOUR NEW CLEAN
The special problem-solver: With our Capet and Spot Cleaners, you can remove even the most stubborn dirt, on almost all textile surfaces. From car seats and carpets, doormats to garden furniture, upholstery or fabric covers – Kärcher's Carpet and Spot Cleaners offer a wide range of applications indoors and out. Grease, dirt and odours? They no longer have a chance!
DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE
Convincing fibre-deep cleaning: our Carpet and Spot Cleaners deliver clean results everywhere. They also allow you to remove embedded dirt in an instant. For powerful yet energy-efficient and hygienic cleaning. Allergy sufferers in particular can breathe a sigh of relief. Our Carpet and Spot Cleaners also impress with a long lifetime, high quality and robustness.
HOW IT WORKS: STEP BY STEP - SE 4 SELECT
Follow these steps when cleaning your carpet, sofa, car seat or any other textile surface with a Kärcher SE 4 Select carpet and upholstery cleaner and you are assured of a great cleaning result!
Fill the solution tank with warm water and add the appropriate detergent at the recommended dosage.
Clean the surface in smooth movements from front to back in slightly overlapping strips. The water is sprayed into the fibres and dirt is sucked up. The result being a clean and refreshed surface.
Pour out the dirty water and rinse the recovery tank.
If necessary, repeat the cleaning process but with ONLY WATER. This allows you remove residual soap and enjoy a clean result for longer.
