FLOOR SWEEPERS AND VACUUM SWEEPERS
Maximum sweeping performance - always and everywhere From the manual sweeper via the walk-behind and step-on machine to the extremely powerful and robust industrial ride-on sweeper. Clean sweeping at any time with reliable and innovative Kärcher technology. We are also highly innovative when it comes to sweeping!
Sweepers and vacuum sweepers walk-behind
For courtyards, paths, workshops and halls. For caretakers, tradesmen, contract cleaners and industry. Walk-behind sweepers and sweeper vacuums are ergonomic and easy to use. They sweep thoroughly with low dust development - even in corners. Machines with traction drive are ideal from 300 m².
Vacuum sweepers ride-on
Economical, clean and efficient on medium-sized and large areas: thanks to the wide range of machines, Kärcher sweeper vacuums meet all requirements. Special importance is always attached to the latest, customer-oriented technology as well as easy handling, access and service.
Industrial sweepers
Whether the logistics sector, steel processing, construction industry or cement works: Kärcher industrial sweepers are reliable and efficient. They are designed for the toughest industrial use for large areas and increased dirt volumes. The award-winning filter system ensures a dust-free environment even in extreme cases.
Li-Ion Batteries
Optimise the cleaning performance of your scrubber dryer or sweeper with our powerful and long-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery. Thanks to their high energy density, these batteries demonstrably increase the efficiency of the cleaning process and provide a real energy boost for your cleaning machine.