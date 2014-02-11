Home & Garden

Learn more

Professional

Learn more

Whatever the cleaning task, we have the solution

Karcher FCV 4 Cordless Vacuum Mop DRTV
Karcher WD 6 Premium Wet & Dry Vacuum DRTV Dec 2025
Delivery

FREE UK Delivery on orders over £50
Expert Advice

Expert advice and support
5YearGuarantee

+1 extra year guarantee
on Home & Garden machines

Our top products this month...

Sign up to our newsletter today for 10% off your first order!

Sign Up Today
Karcher Autumn Deals

Autumn Deals

Find all the best Kärcher deals in one place...

Accessories

Accessories

Discover the Kärcher range of Home & Garden and Professional accessories and get the most out of your Kärcher cleaning machine.

Detergents

Detergents

Shop Kärcher Home & Garden detergents, specially formulated for specific tasks to deliver optimal cleaning performance.

New Register Your Product

Register or Review Your Product

Leave us a review or register your product to keep up-to-date with the latest information, offers and tips.

Professional Products for Industry

Industry Solutions

Kärcher offer an extensive range of products tailored precisely to your requirements.

Center Showroom Shop

Kärcher Center Locations

Find your local Kärcher specialist, for the full range of home and garden and professional products as well as servicing and expert advice.

CV19 - News

Cleaning and hygiene in times of coronavirus

The coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, is spreading worldwide. With simple hygiene measures, everyone can help to protect themselves and others from the life-threatening lung disease and stem its rapid spread.

+1 year guarantee teaser

+1 extra year guarantee

+1 extra year guarantee on Home and Garden machines when you buy direct from Kärcher.