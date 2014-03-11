BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR OASIS.

Highlights

For garden owners that are sick of hauling a heavy watering can up and down the garden but don’t have a power outlet, the BP 2.000-18 Cordless Barrel Pump was made for you. It can be operated with any Kärcher 18 V Battery Power battery, so you can use alternative water sources wherever you wish, even if there is no power connection available in the garden. This not only saves valuable drinking water, but also saves you from straining your back and wallet – ideal for small gardens, cottage gardens, allotments, and anywhere where there is water and thirsty plants, but no power supply.