Sweepers

Our push sweepers provide the answer to proud gardeners who are keen to see outstanding results on all hard surfaces, from paths and driveways to patios and decking.

Cleaning in spring with a push sweeper

Cleaning in summer with a push sweeper

Cleaning in autumn with a push sweeper

Cleaning in winter with a push sweeper

Benefits of sweepers.

Easy to use: Effortless sweeping, entirely without the need for force or exertion.

Easy handling push sweeper

Easy to fold up: The convenient step surface makes it possible to set up the sweeper without having to bend over.

Easy storage

Flexible and convenient: The push handles of the sweepers are height-adjustable and can be completely folded down if necessary.

Flexible and comfortable push sweeper
High cleaning quality push sweeper
Outstanding cleaning performance: Thanks to the powerful roller brush, the side brushes and the large sweeping width, the sweepers effortlessly sweep areas of up to 3000 m² in just one hour.
Edge cleaning puish sweeper
Cleanliness down to the last detail: The long bristles on the side brushes of our manual sweepers ensure thorough cleaning, even on edges.
Easy disposal push sweeper
Easy removal: The waste containers in Kärcher sweepers can be removed very easily for emptying – grab, lift, done! No contact with the dirt.
Stand-alone push sweeper
Stand-alone: The waste containers can be removed easily and are designed so that they can stand on their own.
Easy storage Push Sweeper
Simple and compact: All Kärcher sweepers can be stowed in a space-saving manner with little effort.

Video

S 4 Twin

Sweeping made easy.

Sorry, dear physiotherapists, yoga teachers and manufacturers of heat plasters. Now sweeping will no longer cause back problems, and will even be fun. With our sweepers, cleaning the yard and pavement is made effortless. It is not only easier, but also five times faster than with a broom..

icon_arrow

Accessories

Sign up to our newsletter today for 10% off your first order!

Sign Up Today

Why Shop With Kärcher?

Delivery

FREE UK Delivery on orders over £50
ExpertAdvice

Expert advice and support
5YearGuarantee

+1 extra year guarantee
on Home & Garden machines