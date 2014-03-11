Sweepers
Our push sweepers provide the answer to proud gardeners who are keen to see outstanding results on all hard surfaces, from paths and driveways to patios and decking.
Benefits of sweepers.
Easy to use: Effortless sweeping, entirely without the need for force or exertion.
Easy to fold up: The convenient step surface makes it possible to set up the sweeper without having to bend over.
Flexible and convenient: The push handles of the sweepers are height-adjustable and can be completely folded down if necessary.
Outstanding cleaning performance: Thanks to the powerful roller brush, the side brushes and the large sweeping width, the sweepers effortlessly sweep areas of up to 3000 m² in just one hour.
Cleanliness down to the last detail: The long bristles on the side brushes of our manual sweepers ensure thorough cleaning, even on edges.
Easy removal: The waste containers in Kärcher sweepers can be removed very easily for emptying – grab, lift, done! No contact with the dirt.
Stand-alone: The waste containers can be removed easily and are designed so that they can stand on their own.
Simple and compact: All Kärcher sweepers can be stowed in a space-saving manner with little effort.