Robotic vacuum cleaners and mops

As thorough as the RCV 3 – but with the addition of artificial intelligence

If you want to be sure that shoes and cables left lying around don't get munched by the robotic vacuum cleaner, then make use of the artificial intelligence of the RCV 5. Our top-spec model takes all the hassle out of floor cleaning. As well as LiDAR navigation, this robotic vacuum cleaner and mop has a dual laser system and a camera to make sure it reliably detects and navigates every last obstacle. Its quiet operating noise also makes the RCV 5 a really considerate housemate. Hard floors can be vacuumed or mopped by this robotic cleaning assistant – depending on the program selected. For intensive carpet cleaning, there's also an Auto Boost function that delivers extra power to remove dust from textile fabrics. While in mopping mode, the robot will not travel over carpets. Controlling the RCV 5 is simple too, thanks to the app.



Technical data: