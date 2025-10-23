GARDEN TOOLS

Whether for lawn, hedge or tree maintenance, or the removal of weeds and leaves. With Kärcher garden tools, gardens become even nicer. And, thanks to the battery operation, without any noise or bothersome cables.

KINGDOM - Lawn Mower

Battery-powered lawn mower

The manoeuvrable 18-volt lawn mowers are especially suitable and the ideal choice for small to medium-sized lawns

KINGDOM - Lawn Trimmer

Battery-powered lawn trimmer

The Kärcher battery lawn trimmers ensure neatly cut edges and a nice lawn border. From easy to powerful, Kärcher offers the right solution for every area of application.

KINGDOM - Hedge Trimmer

Battery-powered hedge trimmers

Perfect for shaping and trimming hedges and bushes. Thanks to the battery operation, quiet, practical and no bothersome cables.

Grass shrubber

Battery-powered grass & shrub shear

With the battery-powered grass shears, the trimming of lawn edges is easy work. And with a simple blade change, the tool becomes a pair of shrub shears for the precise modelling of shrubs.

PSU 4 18

Battery-powered Pressure Sprayer

Plant protection and care at the touch of a button: The PSU 4-18 pressure sprayer with an 18 V exchangeable battery, 4 l tank and telescopic lance fertilises plants with its fine, even spray mist, fights pests and weeds in a targeted manner and conveniently waters small seedlings – without the need for laborious, manual pumping.

KINGDOM - Leaf Blower

Battery-powered leaf blowers and blower vacs

Conquer the autumn garden in a storm. The battery-powered Kärcher leaf blower and blower vac ensure tidy paths and gardens in no time at all.

Battery chain saw brushless motor

Battery-powered chainsaw

With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication and powerful cutting performance, the Kärcher battery chainsaws achieve excellent results with convenient operation.

Tree lopper battery

Battery-powered tree lopper and pruning saw

Effortless tree maintenance even in event of hard-to-access branches. No problem for the battery tree lopper or the battery pruning saw from Kärcher.

Kaercher_MFL_2_18_camping

Battery-powered Lamp and Device Charger

The battery-powered multifunctional lamp brings light into the darkness wherever it is needed. Includes power bank function for charging electronic devices, such as smartphones or tablets.

