Battery tree lopper and pruning saw
Cut and saw branches effortlessly.
Cutting branches and twigs is now easier than ever before: With the Kärcher battery tree lopper and battery pruning saw, uncontrolled growth can be quickly tamed. These powerful tools are easy on the joints and require no application of force to create new space for bushes, shrubs and trees to grow and flourish. Whether rose bushes, overgrown shrubs or young trees, you are always ready for action, even when you are far away from a power outlet, thanks to the powerful Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries.
Battery pruning saw
The PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw from Kärcher is designed to cut branches of up to 80 millimetres in diameter. The detachable branch grip on the reciprocating saw makes it safe and easy to use and prevents the tool from slipping. The premium German-made saw blade can be replaced without the need for any tools. And with the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory for the reciprocating saw (not included in scope of supply), working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier. All this makes the PGS 4-18 a multifunctional tool combining the features of garden tools and power tools such as a mitre saw, reciprocating saw and tree lopper in a single product.
Pruning saw features
Premium saw blade made in Germany ensures optimum cutting performance.
Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for additional tools.
Detachable branch grip ensures a secure hold, even with one-handed operation.
Rubber grip provides maximum comfort, even when working for prolonged periods.
Telescopic extension available as an optional accessory enables users to work at a height of up to 3.5 metres.
Battery tree lopper
Cutting branches is now easier than ever before: The battery tree lopper and its high-quality bypass blade can be used to cut branches up to 3 cm in diameter without the need for force and without damaging them, no matter how difficult they are to reach. The bypass design features two sharp blades. One blade is rounded, which prevents branches and twigs from slipping. When the loppers are closed, the two blades overlap to produce a clean cut, making the tool suitable even for more delicate plants. The blades are made from non-rusting stainless steel and have a Teflon® coating to prevent plant sap from sticking to them. The branch hook below the blade is designed to free cut branches that are stuck in the tree.
Tree lopper features
Precise and gentle cuts with the bypass blade.
Greater working radius. Higher branches are easy to reach using the tree lopper.
Can be used in different applications. The tree lopper is perfect for live wood and dead wood.
Durable thanks to premium steel blades.
Safe application thanks to the safety unlocking feature. Prevents unintentional start-up of the tree lopper.
Using the hook that also acts as a clamp, you can remove branches that have become stuck in the tree.
No force needed – cutting branches made easy at the touch of a button.
Rubberised grip for maximum comfort – especially when working for prolonged periods.
Highlights
Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
The TLO 18-32 Battery tree lopper and the PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw are both from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power-battery platform. Discover the full range of different products and see what other products your 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery is compatible with.