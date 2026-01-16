Battery tree lopper and pruning saw

Cutting branches is now easier than ever before: The battery tree lopper and its high-quality bypass blade can be used to cut branches up to 3 cm in diameter without the need for force and without damaging them, no matter how difficult they are to reach. The bypass design features two sharp blades. One blade is rounded, which prevents branches and twigs from slipping. When the loppers are closed, the two blades overlap to produce a clean cut, making the tool suitable even for more delicate plants. The blades are made from non-rusting stainless steel and have a Teflon® coating to prevent plant sap from sticking to them. The branch hook below the blade is designed to free cut branches that are stuck in the tree.