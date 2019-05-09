New Products from Kärcher
Discover the latest product innovations in the Home & Garden range from Kärcher.
Introducing...
FCV 4 Vacuum Mop
The 3-in-1 vacuum mop with innovative Xtra!Clean function vacuums, mops and dries, making light work of cleaning hard floors, carpets and even clearing up spilled liquids, saving up to 50 percent of time.
- Four cleaning modes – Auto with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor, Stair!Assist, Dry and Advanced!Power mode.
- Tackle any dirt, whether it's dust, pet hair or stubborn stains.
- Hygienic!Spin technology with up to 500 revolutions per minute eliminates up to 99% of bacteria.
- Up to 45 minutes of runtime clean up to 200 square metres non-stop.
- Features an auto-start/stop function, self-cleaning function, and a washable Pure!Roll roller for maximum convenience.
SE 2 Spot Care
The handy SE 2 Spot Care Spot Cleaner is the perfect helper for instantly removing fresh or built-in stains on upholstery and textiles including carpets and sofas.
- Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning results cleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces.
- 2-tank system - Simple filling of the fresh water tank and convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
- Practical accessory and hose storage - all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
- Ultra-compact space-saving device.