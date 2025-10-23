Cleaning power unleashed Small size, great cleaning performance: with the OC 3 Foldable low-pressure washer, dirt need no longer be dragged around everywhere – the WOW factor can be restored to dirty objects right on the spot. Mobile cleaning that really is mobile. With the flexible tank expanded, the compact low-pressure washer becomes a huge help when it comes to quickly cleaning camping equipment, bicycles, pets and much more. With a capacity of up to 8 litres, a powerful lithium-ion battery and a wide range of accessories, order can quickly be restored even out in the wild.