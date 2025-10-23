MOBILE CLEANING

When there is no plug nearby: Kärcher's battery-powered, mobile cleaning solutions push the boundaries of outdoor cleaning in both the medium and low pressure range.

    The battery-powered Mobile Outdoor Cleaner models deliver low pressure to gently clean shoes, pushchairs, bicycles and even dogs. Ideal for out and about, with a water tank and a whole host of accessories, such as the cone jet nozzle or suction hose. And, of course, a powerful lithium-ion battery.

    Cleaning power unleashed

    Small size, great cleaning performance: with the OC 3 Foldable low-pressure washer, dirt need no longer be dragged around everywhere – the WOW factor can be restored to dirty objects right on the spot. Mobile cleaning that really is mobile. With the flexible tank expanded, the compact low-pressure washer becomes a huge help when it comes to quickly cleaning camping equipment, bicycles, pets and much more. With a capacity of up to 8 litres, a powerful lithium-ion battery and a wide range of accessories, order can quickly be restored even out in the wild.

    Applications

    Accessories

    The Mobile Outdoor Cleaner can be optimally augmented with a variety of special accessories and accessory kits. The adventure, bike and pet accessory box provide the right equipment to improce your mobile cleaning results.

    KHB 4-18

    Cleaning made easy – the handy and compact pressure washer can be directly used here and there for cleaning without long preparation. With the 5-in-1 multi jey nozzle, dirt can be removed from garden furniture, toys, bins and many other objects and surfaces in no time or plants and vegetable patches watered. Fully mobile including a suction hose. The wide range of optional accessories allows for further applications. An 18-volt exchangeable battery and a battery charger are also included.

    Pressure washers

    Our pressure washers

    Sometimes a little more pressure is needed – high pressure. From the compact device for occasional use to the powerful pressure washer with app support, which even takes the hard work out of cleaning large areas or large objects, we are guaranteed to have the ideal solution.

    Pressure washers

