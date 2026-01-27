Vacuum Cleaners

Active floor nozzle

The floor nozzle's integrated motorised roller brushes help to dismantle any dirt & debris that has become embedded into carpets or other soft floor types. The active floor nozzle allows you to pick up dirt & debris from both hard floors & carpets – switching between them seamlessly, whilst also smoothly gliding across your home thanks to its clever design. With the VC range, you can easily clean under household furniture thanks to the flexible, twisting joint at the floor nozzle and the VC 6 also includes additional LED lighting allowing you to make hard-to-see dirt visible.