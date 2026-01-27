VACUUM CLEANERS
Kärcher's range of vacuum cleaners combine high cleaning standards with effortless maneuverability and flexibility. Whether you are an allergy sufferer, pet owner, or just need to vacuum a multitude of surfaces, Kärcher has the perfect vacuum for you.
Cordless and Robotic Vacuums
Vacuum Cleaners
These versatile whisper quiet dry vacuum cleaners with eco!efficiency save electricity, have a high area performance, are versatile and suitable for different floor coverings. Durable fleece filters ensure consistently high suction power.
Cordless freedom with the lithium-ion battery
Our VC cordless vacuum cleaner range boasts effortless manoeuvrability thanks to its powerful lithium-ion battery. With our VC range, you'll never be constrained by a power cable meaning you can get to all those hard to reach areas whilst vacuuming around your home, with a battery life of up to 50 minutes* available from a single charge.
*Available on VC 6 models
Easy to use
Designed to be uncomplicated and practical, our VC range is more than easy to use. An on-off switch, an accompanying switch lock that allows for continuous cleaning and Boost Mode button are integrated onto the handle. Our vacuum cleaners boast painless simplicity meaning you can get the job in hand done, without unnecessary stress.
Active floor nozzle
The floor nozzle's integrated motorised roller brushes help to dismantle any dirt & debris that has become embedded into carpets or other soft floor types. The active floor nozzle allows you to pick up dirt & debris from both hard floors & carpets – switching between them seamlessly, whilst also smoothly gliding across your home thanks to its clever design. With the VC range, you can easily clean under household furniture thanks to the flexible, twisting joint at the floor nozzle and the VC 6 also includes additional LED lighting allowing you to make hard-to-see dirt visible.
A wide range of application options
Our vacuum cleaners all come with added accessories to help you clean all around your home including a specially designed 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice nozzle.
Practically designed filter system
High quality filtration systems are integrated into our Vacuum Cleaners. The VC 6 filter is comprised of a three-way system; a cyclone, an air inlet and a HEPA hygiene filter ensuring that little to no vacuumed debris is expelled back into the air. The filters are easy to clean and replace and help to increase the logevity of the vacuum cleaner.
Single-click dust container emptying
Once you've finished vacuuming, you can easily empty the container by simply clicking the release button without coming into direct contact with the dirt.
Practical wall bracket
Our vacuum cleaners come equipped with an easily mountable wall bracket allowing you to conveniently store your vacuum wherever you'd like. The VC 6 comes equipped with a wall mount that can also be used for charging.
Accessories
Robotic Vacuum Cleaning
- Circular, flat and moves quietly through the home.
- This robot follows its movement patterns with real purpose, avoiding obstacles as it goes so you'll have one less chore on your to-do list.
- Hard floors and short-pile carpets are cleaned automatically, not only vacuuming but they can mop the floor too.
- They clean brilliantly along edges and can work more intensively on heavily dirty areas.
- Can overcome low thresholds and rug edges with ease.
- Using the app, you can even set your robotic vacuum cleaner and mop to work exactly how you need it to.
EXPLORE OUR ENTIRE FLOORCARE RANGE
Whether wooden, tiled or carpet, Kärcher has the right products to keep your floors looking fresh and new. Explore our Steam Cleaners, Hard Floor Cleaners, Carpet Cleaners and so much more...