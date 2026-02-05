Battery vacuum cleaner VC 6 Cordless

The Kärcher VC 6 Cordless vacuum cleaner provides effortless cleaning. High suction power and a generous 50 minute run-time provides excellent, uniterrupted cleaning results.

The Kärcher VC 6 Cordless vacuum cleaner makes vacuuming simple. A run-time of up to 50 minutes means the machine is ready to tackle any area around the home. Features such as 1-click container emptying, boost mode and LED lights on the floor nozzle make cleaning easier. Other benefits include the quiet run volume, battery status display as well as a convenient power lock feature, removing the need to constantly hold down the power button. The machine also uses a HEPA filter which provides extra cleanliness and improves energy efficiency when vacuuming, ideal for allergy sufferers or households with pets. The VC 6 Cordless includes; a large universal floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, 2-in-1 dusting brush and a wall bracket with built-in charging function, which means storing and charging the vacuum cleaner couldn't be simpler.

Features and benefits
Active floor nozzle
Chargeable wall mount
  • Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
  • Convenient charging simply by storing the vacuum cleaner.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Sound power level (dB(A)) < 78
Container capacity (ml) 800
Battery type Lithium ion battery
Voltage (V) 25.2
Capacity (Ah) 2.5
Run time per battery charge (/min) Normal mode: / approx. 50 Boost mode: / approx. 11
Battery charging time with standard charger (min) 235
Colour white
Weight without accessories (kg) 2.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 235 x 266 x 1130

Scope of supply

  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 Filter
  • Air inlet filter: 1 Piece(s)
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Suction Tube: Metal

Equipment

  • Soft grip handle
Application areas
  • Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
  • Carpets
  • Textile surfaces
  • Stairs
Accessories
