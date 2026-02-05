Battery vacuum cleaner VC 6 Cordless
The Kärcher VC 6 Cordless vacuum cleaner provides effortless cleaning. High suction power and a generous 50 minute run-time provides excellent, uniterrupted cleaning results.
The Kärcher VC 6 Cordless vacuum cleaner makes vacuuming simple. A run-time of up to 50 minutes means the machine is ready to tackle any area around the home. Features such as 1-click container emptying, boost mode and LED lights on the floor nozzle make cleaning easier. Other benefits include the quiet run volume, battery status display as well as a convenient power lock feature, removing the need to constantly hold down the power button. The machine also uses a HEPA filter which provides extra cleanliness and improves energy efficiency when vacuuming, ideal for allergy sufferers or households with pets. The VC 6 Cordless includes; a large universal floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, 2-in-1 dusting brush and a wall bracket with built-in charging function, which means storing and charging the vacuum cleaner couldn't be simpler.
Features and benefits
Active floor nozzle
Chargeable wall mount
- Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
- Convenient charging simply by storing the vacuum cleaner.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|800
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|25.2
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 50 Boost mode: / approx. 11
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|235
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|235 x 266 x 1130
Scope of supply
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 Filter
- Air inlet filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction Tube: Metal
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Stairs
Accessories
