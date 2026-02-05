The Kärcher VC 6 Cordless vacuum cleaner makes vacuuming simple. A run-time of up to 50 minutes means the machine is ready to tackle any area around the home. Features such as 1-click container emptying, boost mode and LED lights on the floor nozzle make cleaning easier. Other benefits include the quiet run volume, battery status display as well as a convenient power lock feature, removing the need to constantly hold down the power button. The machine also uses a HEPA filter which provides extra cleanliness and improves energy efficiency when vacuuming, ideal for allergy sufferers or households with pets. The VC 6 Cordless includes; a large universal floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, 2-in-1 dusting brush and a wall bracket with built-in charging function, which means storing and charging the vacuum cleaner couldn't be simpler.