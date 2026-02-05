HEPA Filter
Thanks to the HEPA hygiene filter, the exhaust air from the vacuum cleaner is cleaner than the ambient air.
Filter even the finest dirt, including pollen or allergy-triggering particles with the HEPA hygiene filter (compatible with VC 6 Cordless & VC 7 Cordless devices). Removed from the air reliably and safely, it is so efficient that the vacuum cleaners exhaust air is cleaner than the ambient air. For maximum efficiency, we recommend replacing the filter once a year.
Features and benefits
Easy Nozzle Exchange
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|90 x 50 x 50