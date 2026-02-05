The Kärcher VC 7 Cordless vacuum cleaner makes vacuuming simple. The built in dust sensor automatically regulates the power needed based on the amount of debris it needs to pick up, and the optimal run time of up to 60 minutes makes it suitable for both small and large cleans around the home. A range of accessories are included, such as a large floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, filter cleaning tool, soft brush and 2-in-1 dusting brush, meaning this machine offers versatile use for any area of the home. Other features include a bagless filter, 1-click container emptying, boost mode for more stubborn debris and LED lights on the large floor nozzle to make dust more visible, guaranteeing reliable dirt pick-up. Once finished simply clean the filter with the filter cleaning tool and store on the wall bracket with built-in charging function ready for next time. Other benefits include the quiet run volume, a battery status display as well as a convenient power lock feature, removing the need to constantly hold down the power button. It also uses a HEPA filter to provide extra cleanliness when vacuuming.