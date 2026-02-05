Battery vacuum cleaner VC 7 Cordless
The Kärcher VC 7 Cordless vacuum cleaner provides maximum efficiency due to its built in dust sensor, whilst the extended 60 minute run time allows for uninterrupted cleaning.
The Kärcher VC 7 Cordless vacuum cleaner makes vacuuming simple. The built in dust sensor automatically regulates the power needed based on the amount of debris it needs to pick up, and the optimal run time of up to 60 minutes makes it suitable for both small and large cleans around the home. A range of accessories are included, such as a large floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, filter cleaning tool, soft brush and 2-in-1 dusting brush, meaning this machine offers versatile use for any area of the home. Other features include a bagless filter, 1-click container emptying, boost mode for more stubborn debris and LED lights on the large floor nozzle to make dust more visible, guaranteeing reliable dirt pick-up. Once finished simply clean the filter with the filter cleaning tool and store on the wall bracket with built-in charging function ready for next time. Other benefits include the quiet run volume, a battery status display as well as a convenient power lock feature, removing the need to constantly hold down the power button. It also uses a HEPA filter to provide extra cleanliness when vacuuming.
Features and benefits
Active floor nozzle
Chargeable wall mount
- Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily.
- Convenient charging simply by storing the vacuum cleaner.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|800
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|25.2
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / approx. 60 Boost mode: / approx. 8
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|220
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|235 x 266 x 1130
Scope of supply
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 Filter
- Air inlet filter: 2 Piece(s)
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction Tube: Metal
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
Application areas
- Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Stairs
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.