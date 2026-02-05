Mini Turbo Brush
Extra suction power for maximum cleaning performance: the mini-turbo brush delivers optimal dirt pick-up and removes even pet hair effectively.
The mini turbo brush effortlessly removes lint and pet hair from upholstered furniture and many other surfaces with its fast rotating roller brush. Its compact size makes it ideal for cleaning in tight spaces and hard-to-reach spots. After use, the roller brush can be easily removed from the nozzle and cleaned.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|146 x 143 x 86
Application areas
- Upholstery
- Mattresses