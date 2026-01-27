Decking Cleaner
Thanks to its rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution, the decking cleaner from Kärcher removes dirt carefully yet thoroughly from decking and patios, no matter whether they are made from wood, WPC or smooth stone tiles.
Your wingman for decking cleaning.
Let's put an end to energy-sapping scrubbing: thanks to the decking cleaner, you'll never again have to manually clean wooden floors in outside areas. Rotating roller brushes and water clean evenly, removing even stubborn and ingrained dirt from the wood. The water volume can be adjusted easily, meaning you only use as much water as you actually need. Dirt is loosened and washed away in a single step. In combination with the compatible roller brushes, the decking cleaner also cleans dirt off stone tiles in outside areas optimally and effortlessly.
Thorough and even cleaning
Innovative, reverse-rotating roller brushes ensure thorough and even cleaning of wooden decking.
2-in-1 function
The two integrated water nozzles loosen and rinse away the dirt in one step.
Can be used on a variety of different outdoor surfaces
Thanks to the option of tool-free changes, the wood brushes included can be replaced with brushes for cleaning smooth stone tiles in no time at all.