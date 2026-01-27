Decking Cleaner

Thanks to its rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution, the decking cleaner from Kärcher removes dirt carefully yet thoroughly from decking and patios, no matter whether they are made from wood, WPC or smooth stone tiles.

Patio cleaners

Your wingman for decking cleaning.

Let's put an end to energy-sapping scrubbing: thanks to the decking cleaner, you'll never again have to manually clean wooden floors in outside areas. Rotating roller brushes and water clean evenly, removing even stubborn and ingrained dirt from the wood. The water volume can be adjusted easily, meaning you only use as much water as you actually need. Dirt is loosened and washed away in a single step. In combination with the compatible roller brushes, the decking cleaner also cleans dirt off stone tiles in outside areas optimally and effortlessly.

Thorough and even cleaning

Innovative, reverse-rotating roller brushes ensure thorough and even cleaning of wooden decking.

2-in-1 function

The two integrated water nozzles loosen and rinse away the dirt in one step.

Can be used on a variety of different outdoor surfaces

Thanks to the option of tool-free changes, the wood brushes included can be replaced with brushes for cleaning smooth stone tiles in no time at all.

Decking cleaner FAQs

The PCL decking cleaner is suitable for surfaces such as wooden decking and WPC. With the roller brushes for stone surfaces (available separately), you can also clean smooth stone tiles in outside areas. Fitted with roller brushes for stone surfaces (available separately), the PCL 6 decking cleaner can clean not only smooth but also fine-pored stone tiles and slabs.

The cleaning width is 300 millimetres.

The scope of supply includes a set of roller brushes for wooden surfaces. On the PCL 6, it contains four roller brushes.

The roller brushes can be easily replaced by hand, without the need for any tools.

The maximum water pressure is 10 bar and therefore corresponds to the low-pressure range.

The maximum water consumption at a water pressure of 4 bar is 180 l/h.

The PCL cleans using only water; it is not possible to add cleaning agent via the device.

