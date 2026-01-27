Your wingman for decking cleaning.

Let's put an end to energy-sapping scrubbing: thanks to the decking cleaner, you'll never again have to manually clean wooden floors in outside areas. Rotating roller brushes and water clean evenly, removing even stubborn and ingrained dirt from the wood. The water volume can be adjusted easily, meaning you only use as much water as you actually need. Dirt is loosened and washed away in a single step. In combination with the compatible roller brushes, the decking cleaner also cleans dirt off stone tiles in outside areas optimally and effortlessly.